British democracy faces a moment of acute crisis. The prime minister has lost control of the Brexit process. Her authority is ebbing away. Cabinet ministers are openly defying her. MPs have so far proved unable to take charge of delivering the result of the 2016 referendum. Yet two positives emerged from the mayhem of the past week. Parliament voted against leaving the EU without a deal, and in favour of extending the withdrawal process. That gives MPs a chance this week to begin charting a way out of the mire. To prevent a breakdown of public trust in the Westminster system, they must seize it.

First, MPs must give short shrift to any move by Theresa May to bring her withdrawal agreement before parliament again. Her flawed deal has already been defeated twice by historic margins. If it ever passes, it will only be after months of rancour and strong-arming. This is not the way to enact Britain’s most momentous constitutional legislation in 45 years.

Passage of Mrs May’s deal now would be followed by years of recrimination. Wrangling over the shape of the UK’s future relationship with the EU — left unsettled in this agreement — would continue with unabated acrimony. By then Britain would be outside the bloc, but that aside nothing would have changed.

The prime minister should instead petition an EU summit later this week for a lengthy extension of the Article 50 exit process. As Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, has suggested, the UK needs a long enough delay to “rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus around it”.

A delay carries its own dangers. Hardline Brexiters might press to use it to prepare for what they fancifully call a “managed” no-deal exit. They might seek to unseat the prime minister again. Yet while Mrs May’s authority is severely diminished, and she shoulders much blame for the current crisis, this is not the time to replace her with a hardline Brexiter.

If the prime minister survives, her role is not — as she insists — to ram through her own deal. It is to hold the ring. She must cease treating Brexit as Conservative party property rather than as a national project. The Labour leadership, for its part, must stop trying to exploit the confusion for its own ends. The moderate majority on both sides of the house needs to come together to thwart Brexit hardliners’ attempts to continue to hold the process hostage. MPs must transcend tribal adversarialism to act in the national interest.

Parliament can then use a delay to test support for possible future relationships. These range from a Canada-style free trade agreement to softer Brexit options such as a permanent customs union — which this newspaper has supported — or a “Norway-plus” arrangement involving a customs union and membership of the single market. MPs must determine what degree of trade-off between sovereignty and market access can muster a majority. This can then be used as an agreed basis on which to move forward.

It may prove wishful thinking to suggest MPs can act in this way. It is possible no option can command a majority. In that case, a general election or, as the Financial Times has advocated, a second referendum may be needed. The first priority, however, is for MPs to seek a way to deliver the EU exit that a majority of voters supported in 2016 in an orderly way, while safeguarding as far as possible the economy and the interests of the 48 per cent who voted remain. If they can do so, Britain’s democracy has a chance of renewal. If not, the damage will be lasting.