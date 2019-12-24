Best of Lunch with the FT 2019 Whose back feels like an anatomy textbook in Braille? Who sparred with Trump? Who’s too posh for her target base? Have lunch again with Federer, Schwarzenegger and Beckham . . . Roger Federer: ‘You cannot be alone at the top’The tennis great on perfecting his craft, being a father — and what he has in common with Lionel Messi Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘I’m not the machine I play in the movies’The former ‘Governator’ on getting ripped, sparring with Trump — and why we need ‘Climate Action Heroes’ Victoria Beckham: ‘Love or hate us, we work really hard’The former Spice Girl on the travails of building a luxury label — and what ‘Mr Beckham’ makes of her dress sense Khashoggi fiancée Hatice Cengiz: ‘Jamal was not their enemy’Doctorate student talks over the chain of events that led to the Saudi journalist’s killing in Istanbul Joshua Wong: ‘We used to play laser tag. Now we face bullets’The face of the Hong Kong protest movement on defying Beijing Chef Fergus Henderson: ‘fashion and food don’t go hand in hand’‘Nose to tail’ eating pioneer on ‘Gucci food’, Jamie Oliver and his surprising LA outpost More from this Series Laura Codruta Kovesi: ‘There are so many myths about me’The Romanian prosecutor has taken on corruption at home. Can she do the same for the EU? Bobi Wine: ‘I will walk you round my ghetto’The rapper turned MP explains why he is risking everything to take on Uganda’s president Greta Thunberg: ‘All my life I’ve been the invisible girl’The climate activist on becoming the face of a global movement — and why she sees her Asperger’s as a gift Stephen Schwarzman: ‘I like to do things that are beautiful’The Blackstone co-founder on risk-taking, Trump whispering — and why the rich shouldn’t pay more tax Margaret Atwood: ‘I’m simply the messenger’The Canadian novelist on being a ‘bad’ feminist and how it feels to see your dystopia come true Quiz: test your knowledge of Lunch with the FTFor 25 years, we’ve invited Hollywood stars, billionaires and politicians to lunch — do you remember the standout moments?