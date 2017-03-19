Diversified growth funds now face two tests

Diversified growth funds are a phenomenon. Their universe is fluid and baggy, including both passive and actively managed funds.

But the biggest diversified growth funds are absolute return funds with target rates of return unrelated to the market cycle, typically a margin over Libor, the benchmark interest rate, or an inflation index.

Spence Johnson, the London-based research firm, has estimated that a core diversified growth fund market of 47 funds from 36 providers will grow from around £124bn of assets in 2014 to £218bn in 2019.

That growth rate seems altogether plausible since the absolute return funds claim to offer something close to the holy grail of investment: equity-type returns with lower volatility, implying an ability to smooth investment outcomes and reduce the scope for capital loss.

This is especially attractive to members of defined contribution pension schemes who are approaching retirement and wish to reduce their exposure to extreme market fluctuations, but the lure of a positive return regardless of market conditions also appeals more widely.

There is nonetheless a snag.

This promise to deliver equity-type returns with lower volatility seems to defy the age-old risk and return trade-off: the notion that an additional unit of return can only be achieved at the cost of an additional unit of risk.

These funds must surely be sacrificing equity upside if they incur lower volatility. Or are they all claiming that they overcome the drag from lower volatility by delivering that extraordinarily elusive quality: consistent outperformance?

It sounds too good to be true. And indeed while many diversified growth funds have performed reasonably in relation to Libor or inflation — not hugely difficult in the recent non-inflationary, low interest rate environment — their performance relative to equities has been less impressive.

Note, too, that the extraordinary build-up of pension money in diversified growth funds has coincided with the period in which central banks have, in effect, been de-risking markets through their asset purchasing programmes, known as quantitative easing.

Diversified growth funds now face two tests, one general and one specific. The general one relates to the fact that central banks are finally retreating from their unconventional monetary policies.

What started with the US Federal Reserve is now being followed at the European Central Bank where Mario Draghi, ECB president, recently declared victory over the deflationary threat that originally prompted quantitative easing and negative interest rates. This retreat is from a position where both equity and bond markets are very highly valued by historic standards.

Never before have central bank balance sheets been so bloated. Nor does anyone know what turbulence might result if they attempt to shrink them. What we do know is that the world’s biggest economies are now close to being on a synchronised growth path.

Inflation is on the rise, even if energy prices have weakened. At the same time public sector debt in the developed world has risen substantially since the financial crisis and bond yields are already on an upward path. That provides a scenario in which substantially greater volatility looks inevitable.

Equally conducive to increased volatility is rising geopolitical risk. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has become more aggressive and unpredictable. There is chaos in the Middle East, an arms race in the Asia-Pacific region and an erratic and nationalistic US president in the shape of Donald Trump.

The more specific test relates to Standard Life’s hugely successful Global Absolute Return Strategies fund, or Gars, which last year performed poorly and suffered outflows.

Since the announcement of the merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, a top fund manager at Standard Life, David Cumming, has decided to leave. Mr Cumming was not involved in running Gars, but his departure raises a further question mark about the upheaval of putting together two asset managers with very distinctive cultures, and the impact this might have on investment performance across the company.

That is not to say that diversified growth funds will necessarily flounder in the coming storm. They have many strengths, the greatest of which is diversification across a very wide range of asset classes. Yet in tough conditions a diversified portfolio may still turn out to be a wide but flawed collection of bad bets. In the diversified growth fund world the sheep are about to be sorted out from the goats.

John Plender is a former FT columnist