Legislation next month to make video wills legally binding will make it easier for families to get their estates in order during the pandemic — but how do you go about making one?

Following our guide to probate last month, a great many readers have asked for advice on writing wills, and what needs to be done once a will is in place to make life easier for our families and beneficiaries.

Once again, we would like to ask readers who have been through the process to share tips and guidance about what has worked for them and their families. These will be included in our upcoming guide for will makers (we will not use readers’ full names to preserve anonymity).

Common problems include how to write a “letter of wishes”, recording gifts for inheritance tax purposes, and issues with foreign properties and shares.

