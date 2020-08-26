Stella Tennant, model and creative director of Holland & Holland

“Paris’s JAR Parfums creates just a handful of its scents and they are incredible. I wear one called Ferme Tes Yeux, which I think is the most brilliant name for a perfume.” 14 Rue de Castiglione, 75001 (+331-4020 4720)

Aesop Rozu, £130 for 50ml EDP

François Laffanour, gallerist and collector

“I’m fond of Aesop’s strong aromatic scents – especially its new fragrance, Rozu. It pays homage to Charlotte Perriand, who has been so important in my own life.” £130 for 50ml EDP; aesop.com

Claire Choisne at home in Paris © Yannick Labrousse Choisne always wears L’Heure Bleue by Guerlain, £96 for 75ml EDP © Yannick Labrousse

Claire Choisne, creative director of Boucheron

“My perfume is L’Heure Bleue by Guerlain. When I was a teenager, my aunt wore it and I was obsessed – I’d jump into her arms to smell it. I promised myself to buy it when I could, and since I turned 18 I’ve never changed my scent.” £96 for 75ml EDP; johnlewis.com

Eau des Baux by L’Occitane, £49 for 75ml

Jean Nouvel, architect

“I wear Eau des Baux by L’Occitane. It has a very specific scent of cypress, which reminds me of the south of France.” £49 for 75ml; loccitane.com

Serge Lutens Tubéreuse Criminelle, €290 for 100ml EDP

Nadia Rosenthal, scientist

“I love Serge Lutens Tubéreuse Criminelle. It smells of asphalt for the first two minutes, then it becomes sublime.” €290 for 100ml EDP; sergelutens.com

Mutaz Essa Barshim at home in Doha © Anna Nielsen Barshim loves Jo Malone Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense, £78 for 50ml © Anna Nielsen

Mutaz Essa Barshim, the Qatari high-jumping world champion

“The grooming staple I’m never without is Jo Malone Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense. In Doha we like oud-based perfumes because it comes from the Middle East. This one mixes smoky oud wood with rose in a good balance.” £78 for 50ml; jomalone.co.uk

Buly 1803 Tubéreuse du Mexique, €130 for 75ml eau triple

Gabriela Hearst, fashion designer

“The Tubéreuse du Mexique perfume by Parisian brand Buly is wonderful. It’s water-based and fresher than most iterations of this ingredient, but it’s long-lasting too. I wear it year round.” €130 for 75ml eau triple; buly1803.com

Santa Maria Novella Pot Pourri, €100 for 100ml EDC

Paul Andrew, creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo

“The Pot Pourri fragrance from Santa Maria Novella has been my signature for 20 years. It has notes of bergamot, lavender, laurel, thyme and clove, and was created in 1828 by Dominican monks. One of my first jobs out of school was based in the Tuscan town of Calcinaia. I tried the eau de cologne back then on a trip to Florence. Two decades later, it turns out to be the official scent of Palazzo Feroni, the offices of Ferragamo. You can’t make this stuff up.” €100 for 100ml EDC; buy.smnovella.eu

Lauren Cuthbertson’s bespoke scents © Sophia Spring

Lauren Cuthbertson, principal dancer with The Royal Ballet

“I have a collection of bespoke scents. I work with a perfumer, Anastasia Brozler, to create a fragrance for every role I perform. I keep some in my dressing room and some at home. There are currently 28 little tester bottles in my dressing room.” perfumesociety.org

Frédéric Malle Angéliques Sous La Pluie, £105 for 50ml

India Mahdavi, architect and designer

“I use Angéliques Sous La Pluie perfume by Frédéric Malle every day. The perfume is light with something nostalgic about it – it reminds me of how sometimes the rain reveals smells.” £105 for 50ml; fredericmalle.com

Penhaligon’s Endymion cologne, £60 for 30ml

Tim Marlow, CEO and director of London’s Design Museum

“Penhaligon’s Endymion cologne, which I’ve worn for 15 years. I think its subtle woody spice subconsciously reminds me of my father and the incense-y smell of his cassocks.” £60 for 30ml; penhaligons.com

Tim Little, creative director of footwear brand Grenson

“I wear perfume by Haeckels of Margate. It makes scents using materials found at specific locations – plants, concrete, bark, anything – and distils them into unique fragrances.” £160 for 100ml; haeckels.co.uk

Manfredi della Gherardesca at home in London © Jooney Woodward Annick Goutal Eau d’Hadrien, from €75 for 30ml © Jooney Woodward

Manfredi della Gherardesca, art adviser and interior designer

“Annick Goutal Eau d’Hadrien. It’s a traditional scent. And I love the fact that I buy it in the 8ème in Paris – it’s specific to that city, a sort of ritual.” From €75 for 30ml, goutalparis.com

Wiener Blut Sale Marino, €160

Bodo Sperlein, product designer

“Sale Marino by the Viennese artisan perfume house Wiener Blut is a beautifully fresh scent. It smells of the salty sea air, thanks to ingredients such as marine salt, wild pistachio and juniper.” €160; wienerblut.at

Ruth Chapman, co-founder of Matches

“My perfume was created for me by Lyn Harris. It’s powdery, with hints of lemon and a bit of salt, and makes me think of pine trees in the south of France. I think if I gave it a name, I’d call it after an island. Lyn is the best nose in the business.” perfumerh.com