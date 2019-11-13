Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has been appointed to a top post within Fifa, as international football’s governing body continues to make sweeping changes to its leadership in an effort to move beyond a scandal-hit past.

The Frenchman, 70, will take up the newly created position of chief of global football development, giving him sweeping powers and a brief that includes shaping rule changes and initiatives to increase the number of players and fans.

The appointment bolsters Gianni Infantino, Fifa president, who replaced the disgraced Sepp Blatter in 2016. Mr Blatter’s 18-year reign was marked by a corruption scandal that led to dozens of top Fifa officials being arrested on bribery charges or disciplined on ethical grounds. He was banned from football activities for six years.

Mr Infantino has pledged to reform Fifa and moved to replace the vast majority of the governing body’s senior ranks. In a statement, he said Mr Wenger’s “arrival is just another example of how we keep strengthening our purpose to bring Fifa back to football and football back to Fifa”.

Fifa said Mr Wenger was charged with “overseeing and driving the growth and development of the sport for both men and women around the world” and would be considered the “leading authority on technical matters” around the sport.

He will also join the International Football Association Board, the body that decides on changes to football’s on-pitch rules, and chair Fifa’s Technical Study Group, a department that analyses matches at tournaments such as the World Cup.

“I believe that the new Fifa we have seen emerging in recent years has the sport itself at the very heart of its objectives and is determined to develop the game in its many different components,” said Mr Wenger. “I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this.”

Securing Mr Wenger, a respected figure across football, helps strengthen Mr Infantino’s grip over the sport at a time when he has faced strong opposition to his most ambitious plans.

Mr Infantino had held secret talks with a consortium of international investors led by Japanese group SoftBank, which pledged $25bn to expand the Club World Cup, an annual competition between seven of the top teams, and create a league tournament for national sides.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, top leagues on the continent and some big clubs vehemently opposed Mr Infantino’s plans, fearing it would damage the Champions League, Europe’s top club competition.

While the Fifa president has secured the go-ahead for an expanded Club World Cup, he was forced to back away from more controversial aspects, such as selling commercial rights to the SoftBank-led consortium.

Mr Wenger, who had been linked with the vacant managerial position at Germany’s Bayern Munich in recent days, left Arsenal in 2018 following a 22-year reign as manager.

During that period, he became the London club’s most successful coach, winning three Premier League titles. Mr Wenger was credited with transforming English football, through introducing a continental style of play and pioneering advances in diet and training for players. But his latter years at the club saw Arsenal fall behind its rivals, leading to disillusionment among some fans.