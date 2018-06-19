Investors have complained for years that Volkswagen is poorly governed by a supervisory board that lacks both independence and expertise.

Those objections were highlighted this week after the boss of VW’s luxury Audi brand Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday for his alleged role in the diesel scandal.

VW announced a new interim chief executive, Audi board member and sales chief Abraham Schot, on Tuesday. But the decision was not taken by the board. Instead, it was based on Mr Stadler’s own request to step down.

After six hours of talks on Monday, the company’s top directors decided that the meeting on Mr Stadler’s fate should continue the next day.

They could not bring themselves to dismiss the chief executive even as he sat in custody for alleged involvement in a scandal that caused more than $26bn in damages. Governance experts interpreted this as another sign that directors were unwilling to take bold reforms.

Erik Bomans, partner at investor advisory group Deminor, said that in 2015, the supervisory board should have dismissed top executives who did not follow the example of former VW boss Martin Winterkorn and step down on their own initiative. Their failure to do so has been a source of repeated embarrassment.

“Even if their guilt isn’t proven,” he said. “It’s not good as you try to rebuild trust in the company.”

Christian Strenger, a founding member of the commission for Germany’s Corporate Governance Code, said the risk for the board if they had forced Mr Stadler to step down was that it could have put pressure on other executives who were at VW when the scandal occurred.

Those under pressure could include Hans-Dieter Pötsch, the long-time finance chief who became chairman of the supervisory board weeks after the scandal was exposed.

“They’ve been hanging in together,” Mr Strenger said. “That’s why nobody had opened up. It’s a Domino game: if one stone goes, they all fall.”

Prosecutors said in a statement that they were concerned Mr Stadler, the head of VW’s most profitable unit, could obstruct justice.

Exactly what evidence they hold is unclear, but people close to Volkswagen said it does not concern Mr Stadler’s actions before the decade-long scandal was exposed in 2015, but more recent activity involving alleged suppression of evidence.

VW shares fell 2.6 per cent on Tuesday — following a 3.1 per cent fall on Monday — to €152, their lowest since October.

The risks that the scandal would spread to implicate current board members has been evident for years.

Institutional Shareholder Services, an investor advisory group, has consistently given VW its worst possible score for governance risk.

Hermes EOS, the stewardship arm of investment group Hermes, complained last month that VW’s 20-member supervisory board had “obvious experience and skills gaps [that] casts doubt on whether the supervisory board has really understood that a governance overhaul remains paramount in the light of the emissions scandal.”

Prosecutors in Braunschweig fined Volkswagen €1bn this month after determining that “monitoring duties had been breached in the Powertrain Development department in the context of vehicle tests.”

For many analysts, the core of VW’s cultural problem was that its supervisory board was comprised mainly of labour unions, the Lower Saxony government and the Porsche-Piech family who own 52 per cent of voting rights in the carmaker.

The structure is so rigid that even when a chief executive, chairman or compliance chief seeks to introduce major changes, it is not clear they have the power to do so.

Richard Bistrong, an anti-bribery and compliance consultant, said corporate governance was the carmaker’s Achilles heel.

“I’ve heard compliance leaders from VW speaking at events, and they are very engaging sessions, but they make it clear that changes in board leadership, or corporate governance, are out of their line of sight,” he said.

Arndt Ellinghorst, analyst at Evercore ISI, said he was “very confident VW can fix its operational issues; I’m less confident it can overcome lacklustre corporate governance.”

He added: “It’s just shocking that it has come to the point of the police fixing what they should have already done.”