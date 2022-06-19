This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Metaphysics of mind: functionalism; Ned Block

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Google places engineer on leave after he claims group’s chatbot is ‘sentient’

Has LaMDA passed the Turing Test?

Is the Turing Test a good indicator of consciousness?

Could LaMDA behave as though it was conscious without genuinely being conscious?

How could Block’s ‘Chinese Nation’ thought experiment relate to the LaMDA story?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet