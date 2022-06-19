Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Metaphysics of mind: functionalism; Ned Block

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Google places engineer on leave after he claims group’s chatbot is ‘sentient’

  • Has LaMDA passed the Turing Test?

  • Is the Turing Test a good indicator of consciousness?

  • Could LaMDA behave as though it was conscious without genuinely being conscious?

  • How could Block’s ‘Chinese Nation’ thought experiment relate to the LaMDA story?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

