Lords call for protection for EU nationals living in the UK

Ministers should provide an immediate “unilateral undertaking” to protect the citizenship rights of EU nationals living in the UK after Brexit, a Lords committee has urged.

In a new report, a cross-party group of peers argues that a failure to do so would have “severe” consequences for EU citizens in Britain, who would become subject to national immigration laws of “Byzantine” complexity. It concludes that giving Europeans a firm message on their future before the end of Brexit negotiations is the only “morally right” action.

While David Davis, Brexit secretary, has promised a “generous settlement” for the 3m EU migrants in Britain, the government has not given many details. Last week Amber

Related article UK farms face labour shortage as migrant workers pick elsewhere Agriculture industry more dependent than any other on labour from eastern Europe

Rudd, home secretary, confirmed that EU citizens would have to be issued with “some form of documentation” after the UK’s departure from the bloc but did not explain how this would be administered.

It is also unclear what the immigration rules will be for EU migrants after Brexit.

The Lords EU justice subcommittee warned of a knock-on effect for UK nationals in other EU member states, who are also awaiting information on their future visa status.

The report drew attention to “deep anxiety” among EU nationals, including Polish, Romanian and French workers in Britain. Sylvie Bermann, France’s ambassador to the UK, told the committee that the French community in the UK was “worried” and had “a lot of questions” on the consequences of Brexit. She said this was unfortunate, because the French “have invested a lot in this country, both personally and professionally”.

“Some of them now view Britain in a different way and are ready to change their plans in the short term,” Ms Bermann said. “Some of them told me that before 23 June they felt like Londoners and now they feel like foreigners, which is different. Many express a sense of sadness and are waiting for answers.”

The Lords suggested that even if the government does not want to give unilateral guarantees before the negotiations, there was a “strong case” for agreeing EU citizenship rights as a separate element of the exit negotiations as soon as Article 50 is triggered.

For the last six months, the lives of EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU have been shrouded in anxiety

Baroness Helena Kennedy, the committee’s chair, said ministers had a “moral obligation” to commit to safeguarding the EU citizenship rights of all EU nationals in the UK.

“I also believe that such a gesture will stimulate reciprocal commitments from the other EU countries where UK citizens are currently living,” she said. “For the last six months, the lives of EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU have been shrouded in anxiety.

“Most shockingly the rise in xenophobic behaviour since the referendum has now meant that EU citizens who have contributed to the UK economy for years no longer feel welcome in the country they call home. We find that unacceptable”.

Official figures show that hate crimes have risen 41 per cent since the referendum.

A government spokesperson said ministers were “determined” to win the best possible deal for the UK in Brexit negotiations. “The prime minister has been clear that she wants to protect the status of EU nationals already living here, and the only circumstances in which that wouldn’t be possible is if British citizens’ rights in European member states were not protected in return,” the spokesman said.