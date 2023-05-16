Cosplayers at the UK Comic Con and Gaming Festival in Weymouth in February © Si Jubb/eyevine

From the beginning, the “fan” has had a bad reputation. As Michael Bond recounts in Fans, his short and engaging taxonomy of fandom, the term was first coined by Ted Sullivan, an Irish-born baseball promoter, to describe the sport’s keenest devotees. Sullivan’s 1884 neologism was a shortening of the word “fanatic” and the association’s lingering suspicion has, in different ways, haunted enthusiasts ever since.

Whether their passion is Star Wars, the novels of Jane Austen, Arsenal football club or politics, fans have always had to navigate the suspicion that they — or, if I am being honest, “we” — are only ever one bad day away from being, well, fanatics.

The topic has gained new urgency because, in an era of diminishing political participation, communities driven by particular interests are becoming important socially, and are one of the ways that political parties are increasingly organised. Everything about modern life — the large amount of socialising that takes place online, dating apps that allow us to seek partners based not just on proximity or luck but shared interests and even obsessions — means that we are surely entering the age in which our own fandoms will define us more than they ever have before.

As Bond details, fandom is not a particularly new or unusual trend. The late 19th-century “fan”, writing angry letters to Arthur Conan Doyle to protest his decision to kill off Sherlock Holmes in “The Final Problem”, or writing Holmes stories of their own — what we would now call “fanfiction” — to undo Holmes’s death, looks an awful lot like the modern fan.

What has changed, as Bond explains, is communication. Nineteenth-century fans had few ways to communicate with one another; it took until the early 20th century for fandom to acquire its own centres of communication, through magazines and, in more recent times, online discussion forums. In the 21st century, advances in communication mean that for growing numbers of people, communities of interest — whether that interest is the work of a particular author, a hobby or an obsessive fascination with French cinema — are much more important than their immediate physical communities.

What we are seeing is not so much “the rise of fandom” but the decline of other competing identities. As it means less and less to live in one particular space, and as more of us work remotely, our interests and hobbies — our fandoms — will come to play an even greater role in our lives. As Bond writes, we all exhibit fannish tendencies and the social structure of fandom has much to say about how we all live, though I am less convinced than Bond that the personality cults around Donald Trump or Jeremy Corbyn are particularly new.

Almost everyone, if they are honest, is a ‘fan’ of something: whether their obsessive interest is wine, commodities trading or the Pokémon franchise

Fans have, however, changed the subject of their obsessions. As Rory Smith writes in his fantastic book Expected Goals, football has been transformed from a solo enterprise, driven by gut feeling and the instincts of a manager, to a collective, system-based endeavour both on and off the pitch by the use of data. But the question that “xG” (expected goals) — the metric which tracks how many chances at goal a team or a player has created — answers, with so many consequences for how football is played, is one debated by football fans since a ball was first kicked. How good was that pass?

Of course, it’s true to say, as Bond does, that football fans have always enjoyed a greater level of social esteem and serious analysis, of the kind Smith provides, compared with most other fans. And this is in part because the stereotypical image of a football fan is a virile man, which is not the image our mind conjures up when we think of someone who closely follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes or Luke Skywalker. Almost everyone, if they are honest, is a “fan” of something: whether their obsessive interest is wine, commodities trading or the Pokémon franchise.

But at times Bond’s book goes too far the other way. In his rush to protect fans from the perception that they are dangerous cranks he turns a blind eye to some pretty weird behaviour.

He is undoubtedly right that the online community of “therians” — people who have believed from a young age “that they are an animal trapped inside a human body” — in many ways closely resembles the social structure and support networks enjoyed by “Janeites” or “Trekkies” (people who obsess over Jane Austen or Star Trek respectively). But there’s such a thing as being so broad-minded that your brains fall out, and when Bond typed the words “while researching this chapter, I talked to six wolves, two snow leopards, two brown bears, two coyotes, a bonobo, a striped hyena, a dolphin and a pine marten”, this point was reached.

There’s an open question about whether or not “therians” are better off in an online community of the similarly afflicted, or if the coming together of these people increases their number. But the subject deserves a less Panglossian treatment than the one Bond gives it. So too, do the activities of “dark fandoms”: people such as “Columbiners”, who obsessively follow the details of mass shootings and glorify the perpetrators. But in his rush to free the “fan” from the reflexive sneering they are sometimes subject to, Bond’s book is light on critical study of his subject.

That is a shame, because his research is extensive, informative, engagingly presented and his topic timely. The big challenge, and one that Bond largely ducks, is to ask what it means to be a society or a country in a world where people with the freedom to choose will spend more time in communities based around relatively narrow interests. Where Expected Goals gives us a vision of what the data-driven, obsessive future looks like — it is Fenway Sports Group’s Liverpool FC, who used data and analytics to close the gap on Manchester City and end a decades-long wait for a league title — Bond’s Fans has no such clarity about where it thinks fandom will take us. Though the importance of this topic surely means that these two books will not be the final word on the matter.

Fans: A Journey into the Psychology of Belonging by Michael Bond, Picador £20, 256 pages

Expected Goals: The Story of How Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith, Mudlark £9.99, 304 pages

Stephen Bush is an FT columnist and associate editor

