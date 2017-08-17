Learndirect to receive public funding despite critical Ofsted report

The UK’s largest provider of adult training and apprenticeships will continue to receive public money despite a withering Ofsted report that found serious problems with the private-equity owned group’s services.

Learndirect, which was privatised in 2011 and sold to an arm of Lloyds Bank, will be able to run apprenticeships through a recently formed corporate entity after its main operating business was given Ofsted’s lowest grade possible after an inspection in March.

On Thursday, the inspector finally published its delayed report and said Learndirect’s directors and senior managers had “presided over a sustained decline in performance across all programmes”.

Ofsted’s findings apply only to Learndirect Limited and not a new entity set up last year, Learndirect Apprenticeships Limited, which will continue offering apprenticeships under the government’s new funding system that launched in May.

Learndirect’s chief executive Andy Palmer and chairman Ken Hills are the only directors of Learndirect Apprenticeships, which is owned by the same holding company as Learndirect Limited.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said Learndirect Apprenticeships had passed the government’s quality assurance tests for the new register of apprenticeship training providers.

“The contractual relationships [...] with Learndirect and Learndirect apprenticeships are entirely separate,” the spokesperson said.

Ofsted released its report on Thursday morning after Learndirect obtained a court order initially preventing its release.

A Financial Times and FE Week investigation revealed this week Learndirect claimed Ofsted’s findings could lead to the loss of government contracts and eventual insolvency. Its attempts to challenge the report in court failed this month.

The report reserves its strongest criticism for Learndirect Limited’s apprenticeships, saying management of the programme was “ineffective”.

Labour's then education secretary David Blunkett at Learndirect's launch in Stratford, east London, in 2000 © PA

Ofsted said too many apprentices were not developing new skills because “assessors set activities that are too easy for them” and said 70 per cent of apprentices in 2015/16 fell below the government’s minimum standards for achievement.

Ofsted also said too few adult learners got jobs after finishing Learndirect courses, saying the guidance they received during and at the end of their programmes was “weak”.

However, the regulator added that Learndirect’s new management had begun to tackle the problems and that there were “early signs of improvement”. Mr Palmer, a former Ofsted board member, became chief executive in 2016.

On Tuesday, the Department for Education said it would cut Learndirect Limited’s funding when its current contracts end in July 2018, rather than serving a typical three-month termination notice. It said the gradual rundown would reduce disruption for 58,000 learners and 16,000 apprentices.

Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, a trade body that counts Learndirect as a member, questioned the decision this week.

“Protection of the interests of current learners may be a sound motive for adopting this approach but not if the quality of provision is poor,” he said.

The DfE gave Learndirect Limited contracts worth £60m for adult learning and £42m for apprenticeships in the year to July 2017. IPPR, the think-tank, has estimated Learndirect received £630m in public money since it was privatised.

“If they are allowed to continue to take public funding through a different entity, it will undermine the reputation of the adult skills system. It will show there is no accountability and that poor provision is tolerated,” said Joe Dromey, senior research fellow at IPPR.

From May this year, apprenticeships are funded by a levy on large companies, rather than out of general taxation. Learndirect Apprenticeships currently has 3,000 levy-funded apprentices with companies such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and the Co-op Group.

Learndirect was launched in 2000 in an attempt by the last Labour government to boost adult education through online learning. It was privatised in 2011 in a management buyout led by LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Bank, which was then 40 per cent owned by the government.

The following year it was merged with JHP Group, which had a large apprenticeships business and was also owned by LDC.

In the four years following its privatisation, interest, dividend, management and debt-related fee payments by Learndirect’s parent companies accounted for 85 per cent of the cash generated by the group’s operations.

The company has defended its record, saying it had been hit by government cuts and that only “normal” dividends had been paid when the business was performing well and the outlook was good.

A Learndirect spokesperson said Learndirect Limited was “financially stable” and said the report would not affect the courses it runs for the Department of Work and Pensions, Home Office and other public bodies.

He said Ofsted’s inspection process failed to give an “accurate reflection” of Learndirect Limited’s training quality and performance.

“The whole team works incredibly hard to help learners progress in their careers and we remain focused on continuously improving our services and outcomes for learners,” the spokesperson said.