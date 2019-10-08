Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Thanks to its links to Shakespeare and his players that were until recently a well kept secret, a deprived suburb of Liverpool is to house a new playhouse. Local investors have high hopes that it will woo some of the tourists that flock to Stratford-upon-Avon and Shakespeare’s Globe in London. Andy Bounds went to Prescot to speak to some of the project's supporters.





