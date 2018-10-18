Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Political uncertainty over Brexit and the threat of global trade wars has overshadowed a remarkable corporate success story in Europe. Martin Arnold discusses how companies on the Continent have bounced back since the financial crisis with Sarah Gordon, FT business editor and regional correspondents Harriet Agnew, Olaf Storbeck and Michael Stothard





Contributors: Susanne Blumsen, executive editor, Martin Arnold, deputy companies editor, Sarah Gordon, business editor, Olaf Storbeck, Frankfurt correspondent, Harriet Agnew, Paris correspondent and Michael Stothard, Madrid correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon