Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

Political uncertainty over Brexit and the threat of global trade wars has overshadowed a remarkable corporate success story in Europe. Martin Arnold discusses how companies on the Continent have bounced back since the financial crisis with Sarah Gordon, FT business editor and regional correspondents Harriet Agnew, Olaf Storbeck and Michael Stothard


Read more on Europe's corporate comeback here


Contributors: Susanne Blumsen, executive editor, Martin Arnold, deputy companies editor, Sarah Gordon, business editor, Olaf Storbeck, Frankfurt correspondent, Harriet Agnew, Paris correspondent and Michael Stothard, Madrid correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast