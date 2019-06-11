Thank you for your help!

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

The duopoly is broken. Amazon has displaced fellow tech companies Apple and Google, which since 2007 have held the top two places in the BrandZ ranking of the 100 most valuable global brands.

The 52 per cent leap in Amazon’s brand value from last year underscores the company’s growth into what the researchers call an “ecosystem brand” — branching out from online retail and a few simple cloud computing services, when this list was first compiled, to now offering a vast range of interconnected products.

Luxury brands are the list’s biggest movers, with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Chanel growing their brand value on the back of consumers’ increasing desire for experiential purchases.

The ranking overall reflects the global nature of the consumer economy, dominated by the US but reflecting the increasing importance of Chinese brands, including newcomers Didi Chuxing, the ride-hailing service, and smartphone maker Xiaomi.

About this list The BrandZ rankings of the world’s most valuable brands have been compiled by WPP’s research arm Kantar since 2006. BrandZ calculates the value that brand contributes to businesses by combining financial and market data with surveys of nearly 4m consumers in 51 countries on their views about brands.

Rank 2019 Rank 2018 Change Brand Category Country of Origin Brand value 2019 ($m) Brand value 2018 ($m) Value change 2019 v 2018 1 3 +2 Amazon Retail US 315,505 207,594 52% 2 2 na Apple Technology US 309,527 300,595 3% 3 1 -2 Google Technology US 309,000 302,063 2% 4 4 na Microsoft Technology US 251,244 200,987 25% 5 7 +2 Visa Payments US 177,918 145,611 22% 6 6 na Facebook Technology US 158,968 162,106 -2% 7 9 +2 Alibaba Retail China 131,246 113,401 16% 8 5 -3 Tencent Technology China 130,862 178,990 -27% 9 8 -1 McDonald's Fast Food US 130,368 126,044 3% 10 10 na AT&T Telecom Providers US 108,375 106,698 2% 11 12 +1 Verizon Telecom Providers US 94,598 84,897 11% 12 15 +3 Mastercard Payments US 91,929 70,872 30% 13 11 -2 IBM Technology US 86,005 96,269 -11% 14 14 na Coca-Cola Beverages US 80,825 79,964 1% 15 13 -2 Marlboro Tobacco US 71,958 81,914 -12% 16 17 +1 SAP Technology Germany 57,528 55,366 4% 17 19 +2 Disney Entertainment US 57,007 53,833 6% 18 16 -2 UPS Logistics US 54,899 60,412 -9% 19 20 +1 The Home Depot Retail US 53,507 47,229 13% 20 24 +4 Xfinity Telecom Providers US 48,889 43,056 14% 21 29 +8 Nike Apparel US 47,360 38,479 23% 22 26 +4 Louis Vuitton Luxury France 47,214 41,138 15% 23 18 -5 Wells Fargo Regional Banks US 46,468 54,952 -15% 24 23 -1 Starbucks Fast Food US 45,884 44,503 3% 25 25 na Deutsche Telekom Telecom Providers Germany 44,219 41,499 7% 26 30 +4 PayPal Payments US 44,166 35,440 25% 27 21 -6 China Mobile Telecom Providers China 39,322 46,349 -15% 28 32 +4 Accenture Technology US 39,184 33,723 16% 29 22 -7 ICBC Regional Banks China 38,432 45,853 -16% 30 27 -3 Spectrum Telecom providers US 38,423 39,372 -2% 31 New na Chanel Luxury France 37,006 na na 32 31 -1 Walmart Retail US 36,801 34,002 8% 33 35 +2 American Express Payments US 35,071 30,046 17% 34 61 +27 Netflix Entertainment US 34,290 20,819 65% 35 34 -1 Moutai Alcohol China 33,924 32,113 6% 36 38 +2 Intel Technology US 31,880 28,316 13% 37 39 +2 Hermès Luxury France 30,966 28,063 10% 38 33 -5 Samsung Technology South Korea 30,369 32,191 -6% 39 51 +12 YouTube Entertainment US 29,613 22,958 29% 40 43 +3 Ping An Insurance China 29,470 26,141 13% 41 36 -5 Toyota Cars Japan 29,151 29,987 -3% 42 57 +15 Cisco Technology US 28,861 21,331 35% 43 44 +1 L'Oréal Paris Personal Care France 28,376 26,107 9% 44 91 +47 Instagram Technology US 28,205 14,496 95% 45 75 +30 Adobe Technology US 27,930 17,831 57% 46 78 +32 Salesforce Technology US 26,917 17,026 58% 47 48 +1 Huawei Technology China 26,908 24,922 8% 48 28 -20 GE Conglomerate US 26,700 39,041 -32% 49 37 -12 Vodafone Telecom Providers UK 26,499 28,860 -8% 50 45 -5 Oracle Technology US 26,488 25,802 3% 51 40 -11 Budweiser Beer US 26,317 27,031 -3% 52 54 +2 Gucci Luxury Italy 25,274 22,442 13% 53 81 +28 Uber Transport US 24,206 16,045 51% 54 46 -8 Mercedes-Benz Cars Germany 23,355 25,684 -9% 55 47 -8 BMW Cars Germany 23,326 25,624 -9% 56 50 -6 HSBC Global Banks UK 23,169 23,633 -2% 57 52 -5 RBC Regional Banks Canada 22,845 22,924 0% 58 83 +25 LinkedIn Technology US 22,816 15,657 46% 59 49 -10 China Construction Bank Regional Banks China 22,709 23,747 -4% 60 60 na HDFC Bank Regional Banks India 22,705 20,874 9% 61 42 -19 Zara Apparel Spain 22,581 26,860 -16% 62 72 +10 Costco Retail US 21,282 18,265 17% 63 41 -22 Baidu Technology China 20,879 26,861 -22% 64 65 +1 Orange Telecom Providers France 20,728 19,647 6% 65 63 -2 Shell Energy UK 20,669 20,264 2% 66 59 -7 JD Retail China 20,609 20,933 -2% 67 67 na Chase Regional Banks US 20,514 19,324 6% 68 New na LIC Insurance India 20,314 na na 69 56 -13 FedEx Logistics US 20,176 22,218 -9% 70 55 -15 NTT Telecom Providers Japan 20,070 22,377 -10% 71 New na Didi Chuxing Transport China 20,041 na na 72 66 -6 TD Regional Banks Canada 19,958 19,628 2% 73 73 na J.P. Morgan Global Banks US 19,827 18,251 9% 74 New na Xiaomi Technology China 19,805 na na 75 53 -22 Movistar Telecom Providers Spain 19,361 22,824 -15% 76 76 na IKEA Retail Sweden 18,949 17,481 8% 77 58 -19 Citi Global Banks US 18,878 21,258 -11% 78 New na Meituan Lifestyle Platform China 18,760 na na 79 64 -15 Pampers Baby Care US 18,664 20,183 -8% 80 74 -6 ExxonMobil Energy US 18,604 18,222 2% 81 New na Dell Technologies Technology US 18,486 na na 82 69 -13 Agricultural Bank of China Regional Banks China 18,199 19,141 -5% 83 77 -6 Bank of America Regional Banks US 17,983 17,439 3% 84 71 -13 Colgate Personal Care US 17,567 18,516 -5% 85 87 +2 KFC Fast Food US 17,205 15,131 14% 86 70 -16 Subway Fast Food US 17,124 18,766 -9% 87 New na Xbox Technology US 16,690 na na 88 62 -26 DHL Logistics Germany 16,644 20,568 -19% 89 New na Haier Home Appliances China 16,272 na na 90 86 -4 AIA Insurance Hong Kong 16,145 15,131 7% 91 68 -23 Commonwealth Bank of Australia Regional Banks Australia 15,795 19,286 -18% 92 82 -10 Siemens Conglomerate Germany 15,308 15,965 -4% 93 89 -4 HP Technology US 15,202 14,797 3% 94 95 +1 Lowe's Retail US 14,964 13,111 14% 95 80 -15 US Bank Regional Banks US 14,851 16,278 -9% 96 93 -3 ALDI Retail Germany 14,692 13,785 7% 97 New na TCS Technology India 14,282 na na 98 85 -13 Gillette Personal Care US 14,150 15,358 -8% 99 99 na BCA Regional Banks Indonesia 13,437 12,674 6% 100 100 na Adidas Apparel Germany 13,355 12,456 7%

The brand value of Coca-Cola includes Lights, Diets and Zero; Budweiser includes Bud Light

Source: Kantar/BrandZ (including data from Bloomberg)