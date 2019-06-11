Daniel Winter

The duopoly is broken. Amazon has displaced fellow tech companies Apple and Google, which since 2007 have held the top two places in the BrandZ ranking of the 100 most valuable global brands. 

The 52 per cent leap in Amazon’s brand value from last year underscores the company’s growth into what the researchers call an “ecosystem brand” — branching out from online retail and a few simple cloud computing services, when this list was first compiled, to now offering a vast range of interconnected products.

Luxury brands are the list’s biggest movers, with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Chanel growing their brand value on the back of consumers’ increasing desire for experiential purchases.

The ranking overall reflects the global nature of the consumer economy, dominated by the US but reflecting the increasing importance of Chinese brands, including newcomers Didi Chuxing, the ride-hailing service, and smartphone maker Xiaomi.

About this list

The BrandZ rankings of the world’s most valuable brands have been compiled by WPP’s research arm Kantar since 2006. BrandZ calculates the value that brand contributes to businesses by combining financial and market data with surveys of nearly 4m consumers in 51 countries on their views about brands. 

Rank 2019Rank 2018ChangeBrandCategoryCountry of OriginBrand value 2019 ($m)Brand value 2018 ($m)Value change 2019 v 2018
13+2AmazonRetail US  315,505  207,594 52%
22naAppleTechnology US  309,527  300,595 3%
31-2GoogleTechnology US  309,000  302,063 2%
44naMicrosoftTechnology US  251,244  200,987 25%
57+2VisaPayments US  177,918  145,611 22%
66naFacebookTechnology US  158,968  162,106 -2%
79+2AlibabaRetail China  131,246  113,401 16%
85-3TencentTechnology China  130,862  178,990 -27%
98-1McDonald'sFast Food US  130,368  126,044 3%
1010naAT&TTelecom Providers US  108,375  106,698 2%
1112+1VerizonTelecom Providers US  94,598  84,897 11%
1215+3MastercardPayments US  91,929  70,872 30%
1311-2IBMTechnology US  86,005  96,269 -11%
1414naCoca-ColaBeverages US  80,825  79,964 1%
1513-2MarlboroTobacco US  71,958  81,914 -12%
1617+1SAPTechnology Germany  57,528  55,366 4%
1719+2DisneyEntertainment US  57,007  53,833 6%
1816-2UPSLogistics US  54,899  60,412 -9%
1920+1The Home DepotRetail US  53,507  47,229 13%
2024+4XfinityTelecom Providers US  48,889  43,056 14%
2129+8NikeApparel US  47,360  38,479 23%
2226+4Louis VuittonLuxury France  47,214  41,138 15%
2318-5Wells FargoRegional Banks US  46,468  54,952 -15%
2423-1StarbucksFast Food US  45,884  44,503 3%
2525naDeutsche TelekomTelecom Providers Germany  44,219  41,499 7%
2630+4PayPalPayments US  44,166  35,440 25%
2721-6China MobileTelecom Providers China  39,322  46,349 -15%
2832+4AccentureTechnology US  39,184  33,723 16%
2922-7ICBCRegional Banks China  38,432  45,853 -16%
3027-3SpectrumTelecom providers US  38,423  39,372 -2%
31NewnaChanelLuxury France  37,006  na na
3231-1WalmartRetail US  36,801  34,002 8%
3335+2American ExpressPayments US  35,071  30,046 17%
3461+27NetflixEntertainment US  34,290  20,819 65%
3534-1MoutaiAlcohol China  33,924  32,113 6%
3638+2IntelTechnology US  31,880  28,316 13%
3739+2HermèsLuxury France  30,966  28,063 10%
3833-5SamsungTechnology South Korea  30,369  32,191 -6%
3951+12YouTubeEntertainment US  29,613  22,958 29%
4043+3Ping AnInsurance China  29,470  26,141 13%
4136-5ToyotaCars Japan  29,151  29,987 -3%
4257+15CiscoTechnology US  28,861  21,331 35%
4344+1L'Oréal ParisPersonal Care France  28,376  26,107 9%
4491+47InstagramTechnology US  28,205  14,496 95%
4575+30AdobeTechnology US  27,930  17,831 57%
4678+32SalesforceTechnology US  26,917  17,026 58%
4748+1HuaweiTechnology China  26,908  24,922 8%
4828-20GEConglomerate US  26,700  39,041 -32%
4937-12VodafoneTelecom Providers UK  26,499  28,860 -8%
5045-5OracleTechnology US  26,488  25,802 3%
5140-11BudweiserBeer US  26,317  27,031 -3%
5254+2GucciLuxury Italy  25,274  22,442 13%
5381+28UberTransport US  24,206  16,045 51%
5446-8Mercedes-BenzCars Germany  23,355  25,684 -9%
5547-8BMWCars Germany  23,326  25,624 -9%
5650-6HSBCGlobal Banks UK  23,169  23,633 -2%
5752-5RBCRegional Banks Canada  22,845  22,924 0%
5883+25LinkedInTechnology US  22,816  15,657 46%
5949-10China Construction BankRegional Banks China  22,709  23,747 -4%
6060naHDFC BankRegional Banks India  22,705  20,874 9%
6142-19ZaraApparel Spain  22,581  26,860 -16%
6272+10CostcoRetail US  21,282  18,265 17%
6341-22BaiduTechnology China  20,879  26,861 -22%
6465+1OrangeTelecom Providers France  20,728  19,647 6%
6563-2ShellEnergy UK  20,669  20,264 2%
6659-7JDRetail China  20,609  20,933 -2%
6767naChaseRegional Banks US  20,514  19,324 6%
68NewnaLICInsurance India  20,314  na na
6956-13FedExLogistics US  20,176  22,218 -9%
7055-15NTTTelecom Providers Japan  20,070  22,377 -10%
71NewnaDidi ChuxingTransport China  20,041  na na
7266-6TDRegional Banks Canada  19,958  19,628 2%
7373naJ.P. MorganGlobal Banks US  19,827  18,251 9%
74NewnaXiaomiTechnology China  19,805  na na
7553-22MovistarTelecom Providers Spain  19,361  22,824 -15%
7676naIKEARetail Sweden  18,949  17,481 8%
7758-19CitiGlobal Banks US  18,878  21,258 -11%
78NewnaMeituanLifestyle Platform China  18,760  na na
7964-15PampersBaby Care US  18,664  20,183 -8%
8074-6ExxonMobilEnergy US  18,604  18,222 2%
81NewnaDell TechnologiesTechnology US  18,486  na na
8269-13Agricultural Bank of ChinaRegional Banks China  18,199  19,141 -5%
8377-6Bank of AmericaRegional Banks US  17,983  17,439 3%
8471-13ColgatePersonal Care US  17,567  18,516 -5%
8587+2KFCFast Food US  17,205  15,131 14%
8670-16SubwayFast Food US  17,124  18,766 -9%
87NewnaXboxTechnology US  16,690  na na
8862-26DHLLogistics Germany  16,644  20,568 -19%
89NewnaHaierHome Appliances China  16,272  na na
9086-4AIAInsurance Hong Kong  16,145  15,131 7%
9168-23Commonwealth Bank of AustraliaRegional Banks Australia  15,795  19,286 -18%
9282-10SiemensConglomerate Germany  15,308  15,965 -4%
9389-4HPTechnology US  15,202  14,797 3%
9495+1Lowe'sRetail US  14,964  13,111 14%
9580-15US BankRegional Banks US  14,851  16,278 -9%
9693-3ALDIRetail Germany  14,692  13,785 7%
97NewnaTCSTechnology India  14,282  na na
9885-13GillettePersonal Care US  14,150  15,358 -8%
9999naBCARegional Banks Indonesia  13,437  12,674 6%
100100naAdidasApparel Germany  13,355  12,456 7%

The brand value of Coca-Cola includes Lights, Diets and Zero; Budweiser includes Bud Light

Source: Kantar/BrandZ (including data from Bloomberg)

