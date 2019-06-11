Listen to this article
The duopoly is broken. Amazon has displaced fellow tech companies Apple and Google, which since 2007 have held the top two places in the BrandZ ranking of the 100 most valuable global brands.
The 52 per cent leap in Amazon’s brand value from last year underscores the company’s growth into what the researchers call an “ecosystem brand” — branching out from online retail and a few simple cloud computing services, when this list was first compiled, to now offering a vast range of interconnected products.
Luxury brands are the list’s biggest movers, with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Chanel growing their brand value on the back of consumers’ increasing desire for experiential purchases.
The ranking overall reflects the global nature of the consumer economy, dominated by the US but reflecting the increasing importance of Chinese brands, including newcomers Didi Chuxing, the ride-hailing service, and smartphone maker Xiaomi.
About this list
The BrandZ rankings of the world’s most valuable brands have been compiled by WPP’s research arm Kantar since 2006. BrandZ calculates the value that brand contributes to businesses by combining financial and market data with surveys of nearly 4m consumers in 51 countries on their views about brands.
The brand value of Coca-Cola includes Lights, Diets and Zero; Budweiser includes Bud Light
Source: Kantar/BrandZ (including data from Bloomberg)
