Emmanuel Macron has been elected for a second term as president of France, the EU will force Big Tech to police content online more aggressively after approving a major piece of legislation, and Sri Lanka is working with the major multilateral agencies on ways to salvage the country from the current economic meltdown

Mentioned in this podcast:

EU approves groundbreaking new rules to police Big Tech

Emmanuel Macron set to be re-elected in France

UN asks Sri Lanka to negotiate ‘debt-for-nature’ swaps to ease economic meltdown

