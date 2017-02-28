Count the beans but check the shelf life

Want to buy some baked beans? OK, it’s simple: you’ve got three options.

You can go online and visit GoConfuseTheMarket.com, which will list all the best value tins — apart from those that are superior value but only sold direct, and including some that are only temporarily good value because the canning company has done a deal to push them up the rankings.

Or, you can pop down the high street to an eco-friendly, warm and fuzzy “challenger” grocer, which isn’t like a horrid supermarket at all, and buy some largely homogenised beans, albeit in new shiny packaging.

Or, you can make an appointment with a suited, slightly greying at the temples tinned food adviser, who will recommend his own “Mmm, Taste the Difference” brand beans, which are actually made by the same company that supplies the supermarket but with a reassuringly higher price tag.

Would anyone buy food like that? Well, in some ways, we already do — think Ocado, Co-op Food, and those curated gourmet recipe-kit services. All of which helps to explain why we have no qualms about buying financial services like this, too. And on Tuesday, Moneysupermarket, Virgin Money and St James’s Place showed how well these three business models — respectively — have been working.

Moneysupermarket managed a 14 per cent increase in annual operating profit, to £91m, after a record year in which nearly 7m households compared enough insurance and energy tariffs to save £1.8bn on bills (presumably compared with the most reassuringly expensive). Virgin Money increased its annual pre-tax profit 40 per cent, to £194m, as 3.3m customers preferred its mortgages, credit cards and investments, in a challenge to those of the big banks (even if they look vaguely familiar). And St James’s Place found that 300,000 well-to do households helped push its funds under pricey management up by £6.8bn, allowing it to take a fall in pre-tax profit to £141m as it reinvested in training more well-dressed advisers and expansion beyond the UK.

In their distinct markets, they appear to be keeping the bean counters — and consumers — happy. But it is in terms of their ability to maintain customer numbers — and margins — that they would appear to differ.

Moneysupermarket said its gross margin fell from 80 per cent to 75 per cent last year, and will be 73 per cent in 2017, as it spends more on TV ads and relies on paid-for web searches for nearly a quarter of sales. Virgin Money’s slightly better gross margin on financial services mattered little, as non-interest income was only 10 per cent of its total — leaving the rest at the mercy of a net interest margin that fell to 1.6 per cent, well below that of the banks it is challenging. That leaves St James’s Place’s 20 basis point fall in total margin to 4.6 per cent looking a lot more manageable, given a 95 per cent retention rate on £75bn of client assets. Like that can of beans at the back of the cupboard, it would appear to have sustainability.

Sir Philip, Mr Precedent

How much does a knighthood cost? In 1922, prime minister David Lloyd George allowed the title to be sold for £10,000 in cash. A few years back, a former FT reporter, Ben Fenton, used the retail price index to calculate that cost in today’s money: £363,000.

But now we know how much more expensive it can be to shore up said honorific: one thousand times.

That multiple, £363m, is how much Sir Philip Green — former owner of collapsed retailer BHS, who some MPs would seek to dis-honour — has paid to settle his very public pension dispute.

After BHS failed, leaving its pension fund with a £571m shortfall, the regulator and MPs have been pursuing the gallant knight, demanding he make good. On Tuesday, an apologetic Sir Philip said his “voluntary contribution” would ensure all members are better off than if left to the Pension Protection Fund. One of his associates suggested such generosity was unprecedented, featuring a “clutch of world firsts”.

But when something is done for the first time, the consequences can be unforeseen.

Under the unprecedented wording of this deal, members can enter the new scheme on the “same starting pension as they were originally promised” — not a capped level from the PPF. That greatly benefits the senior managers that Sir Philip describes as “people I worked with myself”, and provides an obvious incentive for worried but well-funded members to transfer money out of the new scheme immediately. Similarly, unprecedented numbers of lower-paid employees will be offered tempting lump sums to go away — and if more than 90 per cent accept, Sir Philip receives a refund on his £363m.

In a more worrying precedent, though, the “rescue” scheme is being set up without a sponsor — creating a blueprint for any other failing business not keen to clutch on to its pension.

And there was certainly no need for the unprecedented delay. Sir Philip paid the £363m in cash from personal accounts. He might have been saving his knighthood, but he did not have to spend months saving up.

