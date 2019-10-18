Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

During Syria's eight year civil war, around half a million Syrians have lost their lives and many more have lost their livelihoods. But a few individuals have made millions by helping the Assad regime. Chloe Cornish has been investigating and she tells Josh Noble about some of Syria's war profiteers.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, and Chloe Cornish, Middle East correspondent. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.