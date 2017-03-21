Fosun builds global network for Chinese investment

The property arm of Fosun International, the Chinese conglomerate, has opened offices in more than a dozen cities around the world as it looks to partner with Chinese groups wanting to invest in global real estate.

Alex Gong, president of Fosun Property Holdings, said that he did not believe that Chinese government restrictions on capital outflows would impede its partnership plans in the long term, though he did acknowledge that the curbs were “making a difference right now”.

Speaking to the Financial Times as he attended Europe’s main real estate conference, Mipim, for the first time, Mr Gong said Fosun aimed to build an “investor network” of Chinese banks, insurance companies, wealthy individuals and family offices seeking to diversify into global property.

He said the investment franchise would use Fosun’s own capital as well as that of other Chinese institutional investors. “The acquisitions so far have been mainly served by capital from Fosun but, moving forward, we aspire to serve third-party capital as well.”

Fosun, founded in Shanghai in 1992 by Guo Guangchang, a self-styled “Chinese Warren Buffett”, has in recent years expanded aggressively overseas, spending billions on assets including financial services groups.

It has bought properties including the former headquarters of Italian bank UniCredit in Milan for €345m, London’s Thomas More Square development for £300m, and the 1 Chase Manhattan Plaza tower in New York for $725m.

Beijing has sought to temper global expansion of Chinese groups over the past year by introducing capital controls, including strict vetting procedures for companies seeking to move cash for acquisitions.

The policy to restrict capital flight has prompted fears about the future flow of outbound Chinese investment, but Mr Gong said: “I don’t think [the government] has been closing doors — it’s more about just putting regular restrictions just to make sure [the flow of capital] is smooth.

“People are not leaving China, they are just balancing their allocation between China and the rest of the world.”

He added that Fosun was still a “very active” investor in China, citing a $2m land purchase there last month.

Fosun’s property arm has established offices in Tokyo, London, Lisbon, New York, Zurich, Sydney, São Paulo, Moscow, Singapore, Milan, Seoul, Mumbai, Frankfurt and Warsaw, either organically or by acquiring local investment firms.

It is in the process of acquiring a 50.1 per cent stake in the listed French group Paris Realty Fund as it looks beyond the “hot” markets of London and New York, Mr Gong said.

Fosun aims mainly to acquire properties where it can add value through development or refurbishment, said Mr Gong, as well as properties linked with the broader themes of Fosun’s overseas acquisitions, such as the growth of Chinese tourism.

It is also preparing to invest in infrastructure assets in the UK, Canada or US.

“We are one of the largest infrastructure managers in China, but so far it has been only domestic. We are very much interested in infrastructure assets outside China — we are looking for yield-generating assets but we need to develop our platform capability first,” Mr Gong said.

The group said last year it would sell $6bn of assets in sectors such as steel and mining to improve its credit profile, but it has continued to buy in sectors including property, financial services, health and tourism, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, the English football club.