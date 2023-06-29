The persistence of working from home, the rise in interest rates, and job cuts in finance and tech all spell trouble for the owners of office buildings. How bad will it get? And will the troubles in commercial real estate spill over to the broader economy?

- Read the Unhedged newsletter on commercial real estate and office REITs.

Follow Ethan Wu (@ethanywu) and Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) on Twitter.