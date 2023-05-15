This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Labour markets

UK haulage industry forced to train army of homegrown drivers to cope with Brexit

Explain what is meant by a zero-hours contract?

With reference to the chart, calculate the percentage increase in the median hourly wage for HGV drivers from 2020 to 2023

Using a factor market diagram, analyse how excess demand for HGV drivers leads to an increase in the wage rate

Explain the knock-on effect of rising wages for HGV drivers for mechanics in the haulage industry

Identify the policies which have been introduced by the government in response to the acute driver shortage

Identify the factors which mean that the haulage industry is no longer racing to keep up with demand

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College