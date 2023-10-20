The best autumn stew recipes for cold nights

The best autumn stew recipes for cold nightsSeven hearty Honey & Co recipes that make stormy weather a pleasure © Patricia NivenMeatballs and okra in tomato sauce — a Honey & Co recipeIf you don’t already love okra, this recipe will convince youA menu in the best possible tasteHoney & Co’s delicious three-course meal is designed to delight all your guests, whatever their dietary directivesSpiced beef with rich tomato and pepper sauce — a Honey & Co recipe‘Warm, sweet spicing, plenty of vegetables and good meat on the bone – this made us feel a whole lot better’D’fina: pumpkin, quince, bean and barley vegan stew — a Honey & Co recipeIn a single pot, the perfect restorative for whatever December threw at you Recipe: lentil stew with burnt aubergine and zehugSimple and sustaining, this assembly of warm lentils and healthy toppings is welcome at any hourGreek sausage stew with pepper and tomatoes — a Honey & Co recipeHow to turn this everyday staple into something specialMore from this SeriesSpicy pumpkin, quince and date stew — a Honey & Co recipeThis is the perfect dish to give winter a hearty, happy send-off