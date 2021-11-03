Phil Murphy reelected governor of New Jersey in face-saving win for Democrats
Phil Murphy was reelected as New Jersey’s governor, emerging victorious after an unexpectedly close battle for the leadership of the state.
Murphy, a Democrat, narrowly defeated his Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli, Associated Press announced early on Wednesday evening, almost a full day after polls in the state closed.
The victory also saved the Democratic Party some face, given Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday in Virginia’s run-off for governor.
Virginia’s constitution prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms, rendering incumbent leader Ralph Northam, a Democrat, ineligible.
In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden carried New Jersey by a 16-point margin over Donald Trump, and defeated the 45th president by 10 points in Virginia.
Priceline parent ‘encouraged’ by signs of recovery as travel bookings jump
Online travel reservation company Booking Holdings said travel demand rebounded in the third quarter and that it was “encouraged” by signs of recovery in parts of the world.
The Connecticut-based company behind travel websites including Priceline and Kayak said gross travel bookings — the dollar value of services booked by customers net of cancellations — rose 77 per cent from a year ago to $23.7bn.
Revenues climbed to $4.67bn, a 77 per cent increase from 12 months ago when pandemic-related restrictions crushed travel demand. That topped forecasts for $4.3bn, according to a Refinitiv survey of Wall Street analysts.
While the company was “materially and negatively impacted” by the pandemic, chief executive Glenn Fogel said he was “encouraged by the signs of recovery we saw in many parts of the world.”
“We are pleased to report another quarter of sequential improvement in room night trends, which was primarily driven by better results in Europe,” Fogel said.
Travel demand is expected to strengthen as Covid-19 cases in the US decline and as the government lifts restrictions on vaccinated overseas travellers next week.
Booking Holdings reported net income $769m or $18.60 a share in the three months ended in September, compared with $801m or $19.56 a share in the year ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time items the company report earnings of $37.70 a share.
Booking shares, which are up 9 per cent year-to-date, climbed 7 per cent in after-hours trade.
What to watch in Asia today
Opec: Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers will meet today to decide whether to increase more oil supply to the global market. Opec and its allies have been gradually winding down the cuts, but some consumer countries believe it is not being done quickly enough.
Toyota: The Japanese carmaker releases its Q2 interim results. In the previous quarter, Toyota posted record operating profits, but did not change its full year forecasts for sales or profits.
Biden acknowledges ‘upset’ Americans following Republican win in Virginia governor’s race
US president Joe Biden acknowledged that Americans were “upset and uncertain about a lot of things”, calling for Democrats to urgently pass his flagship economic legislation after his party suffered stinging setbacks in state and local elections across the country.
“People want us to get things done. They want us to get things done,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “And that’s why I’m continuing to push very hard for the Democratic Party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill [and] my ‘Build Back Better’ bill,” he added.
Biden spoke a day after Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, won the governors’ race over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, a state that Biden carried by 10 percentage points in 2020, while the governors race in New Jersey, which Biden won by 16 points last year, was too close to call.
“People are upset and uncertain about a lot of things. From Covid to school to jobs, to a whole range of things — and the cost of a gallon of gasoline,” Biden said, adding that if his economic agenda was signed into law, the US would be “in a position where you’re going to see a lot of those things ameliorated, quickly and swiftly”.
US stocks close at record high after Fed signals it will not rush to raise rates
Wall Street stocks climbed to fresh record highs while Treasury prices slipped as the Federal Reserve confirmed plans to scale back its substantial pandemic-era monetary stimulus.
The US central bank announced it would begin winding down its monthly bond-buying programme later this month.
The announcement had been widely expected, and stock markets reacted positively to the lack of any further shock despite earlier concerns the pull back in crisis-era stimulus could derail the recent equities rally.
The S&P 500, which had slipped slightly earlier in the day, swung to a gain after the Fed’s announcement. The index extended its gains as chair Jay Powell said at a press conference the Fed could adjust the pace of its tapering but stressed that “we wouldn’t want to surprise markets” and would provide ample warning ahead of any change. He added that the central bank would not rush to raise interest rates.
The benchmark S&P 500, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies all closed at record highs, up 0.6 per cent, 1 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.
The yield on the two-year US Treasury note, which moves inversely to the price of the debt and tracks interest rate expectations, hit an 18-month high of 0.55 per cent last week. The current fed funds rate is slightly higher than zero.
