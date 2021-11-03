Online travel reservation company Booking Holdings said travel demand rebounded in the third quarter and that it was “encouraged” by signs of recovery in parts of the world.

The Connecticut-based company behind travel websites including Priceline and Kayak said gross travel bookings — the dollar value of services booked by customers net of cancellations — rose 77 per cent from a year ago to $23.7bn.

Revenues climbed to $4.67bn, a 77 per cent increase from 12 months ago when pandemic-related restrictions crushed travel demand. That topped forecasts for $4.3bn, according to a Refinitiv survey of Wall Street analysts.

While the company was “materially and negatively impacted” by the pandemic, chief executive Glenn Fogel said he was “encouraged by the signs of recovery we saw in many parts of the world.”

“We are pleased to report another quarter of sequential improvement in room night trends, which was primarily driven by better results in Europe,” Fogel said.

Travel demand is expected to strengthen as Covid-19 cases in the US decline and as the government lifts restrictions on vaccinated overseas travellers next week.

Booking Holdings reported net income $769m or $18.60 a share in the three months ended in September, compared with $801m or $19.56 a share in the year ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time items the company report earnings of $37.70 a share.

Booking shares, which are up 9 per cent year-to-date, climbed 7 per cent in after-hours trade.