Taming Donald Trump likely to be Kelly’s toughest task

As incoming chief of staff John Kelly seeks to impose discipline on an unruly White House this week in the wake of ousted Steve Bannon’s departure, his greatest battle is likely to be attempting to rein in President Donald Trump himself.

People inside the White House claim Mr Kelly is already imposing a strong military chain of command and control, and several senior administration officials have fought back against calls for them to resign in the wake of Mr Trump’s comments about white supremacists, which many believe were influenced by Mr Bannon.

Instead, they hope to make progress on issues including tax reform, Afghanistan strategy and China trade policy which have been held up in part because of infighting.

On Saturday, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin defended his decision to stay, publicly rejecting his Yale University contemporaries who wrote to say he has “a moral obligation to resign”.

Mr Mnuchin is among a cadre of so-called “adults” at the White House who, despite battling a chaotic and regularly toxic environment, counter that they have a responsibility to stick with the administration.

“You have to stay,” Jeh Johnson, a former homeland security secretary under Barack Obama, told ABC on Sunday. “[W]e need people like John Kelly, Jim Mattis, HR McMaster to right the ship,” he said of a trio former generals who have taken up senior postings in the administration.

Nicholas Burns, formerly highest ranking member of the foreign service, said Mr Bannon’s departure removes a force for American isolationism from the White House. “This is a real step forward for those of us that hope the Trump administration could find its way towards a more professional and engaged view of the world.”

But critics say Mr Kelly will find it hard to keep the ship on an even keel so long as Mr Trump remains at the helm.

The source of the dysfunction is not Steve Bannon, it’s Trump and anyone expecting the end of the problems we’ve seen build up over six months will probably be disappointed

“The source of the dysfunction is not Steve Bannon, it’s Trump and anyone who’s expecting the end of the problems we’ve seen build up over the past six months will probably be disappointed,” said Andrew Weiss, a former director at the national security council.

Mr Trump unleashed one of his customary Twitter storms on Saturday, at first opining against “anti-police agitators” at a rally to protest against white nationalism in Boston, before — three tweets later — applauding the tens of thousands gathered there for “speaking out against bigotry and hate”. A spelling mistake that praised the protests as a way for the nation “to heel” was quickly corrected, suggesting Mr Trump may have been brought to heel himself.

Still, Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers, a book on White House chiefs of staff, said it was "mission impossible" for Mr Kelly to fully rein in his boss. "This is a guy who, if you tell him hard truths and try to get him on script, 24 hours later he rips off the script," Mr Whipple said of the president.

Norm Ornstein, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said Mr Kelly cannot stop him from tweeting. “He can’t stop him from watching Fox & Friends and getting most of his information from there and Breitbart,” he said.

Mr Bannon returned immediately on Friday to Breitbart, the conservative news outlet he left last year to join the Trump campaign. While White House insiders relieved at his departure downplayed the threat he might pose from outside the administration, his allies insist he will now be more powerful than ever. Mr Bannon himself promised to “go to war” on behalf of the economic nationalist agenda he and Mr Trump have espoused.

Breitbart, meanwhile, has continued its relentless campaign against HR McMaster, the national security adviser who opposed a Bannon-backed plan to turn the long-running US war effort in Afghanistan over to private military contractors.

Some worry Bannon allies inside the White House could also still wreak havoc. On Sunday congressman Adam Schiff, the most senior Democratic member of the House intelligence committee, called for the removal of other advisers including Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, and Stephen Miller, Mr Trump’s chief speech writer.

“There’s more clearing house that ought to take place,” Mr Schiff told CNN on Sunday. “We need . . . some more adults in the room.”

One indication Mr Bannon’s departure is easing up policymaking came over the weekend, when US secretary of defence Jim Mattis announced Mr Trump has determined on an Afghanistan strategy after months of wrangling.

