Dow’s second-fastest 1,000-point move in history, Hugo Barra joins Facebook and why you should ask Siri for a job

The Trump rally pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to close above 20,000 for the first time, as investors warmed to the US president’s early moves on deregulation and infrastructure. When it passed the threshold, “a loud roar” was heard on the New York Stock Exchange floor. Mr Trump was quick to note the milestone for the blue-chip average, tweeting “Great!” with the hashtag “#Dow20K”. It was the second-fastest 1,000-point move in history and a bullish psychological indicator for investors as the market heads into uncharted waters.

But in contrast to US stocks, most major stock markets around the globe haven’t enjoyed the same post-election bump, and many remain far below their record levels. The FT’s John Authers argues that investors should ignore the 20,000-point milestone and instead watch global reflation. Here is one argument on why Dow 20k doesn’t really matter and another on how Mr Trump fails to appreciate that his own policy proposals are responsible for driving up the dollar exchange rate. (FT, MarketWatch, LATimes, WSJ, Rawstory)

Waterboarding muddles May’s trip Theresa May flies to the US on Thursday promising to work with Donald Trump to uphold “freedom, liberty and the rights of man”, even as the US president confirmed he was considering the resumption of waterboarding, widely viewed as torture. The British prime minister, who on Friday will be the first foreign leader to meet the new US president in the White House, will focus on two key areas of agreement: the desirability of a UK-US trade deal and the need for a common front to defeat terrorism. (ABC, FT)

And the wall muddles Peña Nieto’s trip Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto slammed Donald Trump’s decision to sign an executive order to authorise construction of a border wall. “I have said it time and again: Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he said. Mr Peña Nieto is under pressure to cancel his US trip to meet President Trump in five days. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada had a more blunt response. (FT, NYT, USA Today)

Short the euro? The man tipped to be Donald Trump’s ambassador to the EU believes the single currency “could collapse” in the next 18 months. Professor Ted Malloch said he would “short the euro” and dismissed the position that Britain cannot enter trade talks with countries outside the union until it has left the EU. (BBC)

A shake-up for Harvard’s endowment The Ivy League university is laying off half the 230 staff who work on its $36bn endowment and hiring external asset managers instead. The reliance on in-house managers was controversial with university staff, students and alumni even before performance began to crumble a decade ago. Last year Harvard’s investments lost 2 per cent, the worst result in the Ivy League, bar Cornell. (FT)

Facebook’s new hire Former Xiaomi and Google executive Hugo Barra will join Facebook as vice president of its virtual reality unit, leading all VR efforts for the company including its Oculus team. (FT)

US to pull back from global role The new administration is preparing executive orders that could drastically reduce the US role in the UN and take the country out of certain multinational treaties. The draft orders call for a 40 per cent reduction in the remaining US funding towards international organisations, recommending a focus on whether cuts should be made to funding of peacekeeping operations, the International Criminal Court, development aid and the UN Population Fund. (NYT)

Brexit The government will publish legislation to trigger Britain’s exit from the EU after the Supreme Court ruled that it could not unilaterally enact Article 50. (FT)

Gambia Adama Barrow, the country’s new president, is set finally to return to his west African nation after a week of uncertainty during which his autocratic predecessor desperately sought to cling to power and regional forces entered the country. (FT)

Chinese head abroad for lunar new year This time of year is traditionally one for Chinese people to reunite with distant relatives after long journeys to ancestral hometowns — but this year more than 6m are expected to venture further afield, generating $14bn in tourism dollars. (FT)

Why Germany needs to move into the digital fast lane The question urgently being asked is this: as the pillars of German success — its cars and machines — are increasingly mediated by software and digital technologies, could the country’s relative weakness in IT become a fatal flaw? (FT)

Billionaire club’s call to arms William Doll identifies Syneidesis, his billionaire’s club for “conscientious investors”, as a possible vehicle for thwarting the dismantlement of the fabric of global economics and politics. His mission: to save globalisation and the ‘liberal world order’. “I can’t just stay on the sidelines,” Mr Doll said. (Quartz)

Doomsday prep It is not just billionaire businessman Peter Thiel — New Zealand has become a favoured refuge for many wealthy Americans in the event of a cataclysm. (New Yorker)

Siri, find me a job Next time you’re searching for a new job, look to Siri for inspiration. The coders who program Siri and other virtual assistants such as Amazon’s Echo devices are in the highest demand in the online job market — freelancers who know natural language processing earn an average of $123 per hour. The nascent boom in these jobs foreshadows the employment that advances in artificial intelligence could create, even while they replace other human tasks. (Bloomberg)

China’s New Year mass migration The annual ritual is the biggest human migration on earth, with the transport ministry predicting 3bn trips internally in the 40 days leading up to the lunar new year and more than 6m travelling overseas. (FT)