As the coronavirus continues to spread, what is the risk that this will push the global economy into recession and what can central bankers and policymakers do to help avoid this? Katie Martin discusses the economic shock caused by the virus with the FT's economics editor Chris Giles.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, and Chris Giles, economics editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Andrew Georgiades

