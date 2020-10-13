Print this page

Investors are assessing US presidential election polls that show a strong lead for Joe Biden

US stocks built on last week’s rally with investors assessing US presidential election polls that show a strong lead for former vice-president Joe Biden, and unemployment looks set to hit the UK’s youth the hardest with the country’s economy facing a sharp slowdown. Plus, the FT’s US finance editor, Rob Armstrong, explains why US banks might suddenly be hoping for a Democratic wave and what their most recent earnings could look like. 


Wall Street rallies as angst over contested US election wanes

https://www.ft.com/content/1dcbbed2-6d9e-4898-98bf-00e98a19eb5b


Five things to watch in US bank earnings season

https://www.ft.com/content/2604ab01-c562-4601-a8d6-921825a9e4ae


UK’s youth count the cost of the Covid pandemic

ft.com/content/1220ba66-de09-4507-8616-ef112cd2c109?


Samuel Brittan, economics editor, 1933-2020

https://www.ft.com/content/b763bf06-3fc2-4e95-9fe6-a17acf3d8f3b



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast