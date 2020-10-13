Investors are assessing US presidential election polls that show a strong lead for Joe Biden
US stocks built on last week’s rally with investors assessing US presidential election polls that show a strong lead for former vice-president Joe Biden, and unemployment looks set to hit the UK’s youth the hardest with the country’s economy facing a sharp slowdown. Plus, the FT’s US finance editor, Rob Armstrong, explains why US banks might suddenly be hoping for a Democratic wave and what their most recent earnings could look like.
