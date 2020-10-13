Investors are assessing US presidential election polls that show a strong lead for Joe Biden

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US stocks built on last week’s rally with investors assessing US presidential election polls that show a strong lead for former vice-president Joe Biden, and unemployment looks set to hit the UK’s youth the hardest with the country’s economy facing a sharp slowdown. Plus, the FT’s US finance editor, Rob Armstrong, explains why US banks might suddenly be hoping for a Democratic wave and what their most recent earnings could look like.





Wall Street rallies as angst over contested US election wanes

https://www.ft.com/content/1dcbbed2-6d9e-4898-98bf-00e98a19eb5b





Five things to watch in US bank earnings season

https://www.ft.com/content/2604ab01-c562-4601-a8d6-921825a9e4ae





UK’s youth count the cost of the Covid pandemic

ft.com/content/1220ba66-de09-4507-8616-ef112cd2c109?





Samuel Brittan, economics editor, 1933-2020

https://www.ft.com/content/b763bf06-3fc2-4e95-9fe6-a17acf3d8f3b





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.