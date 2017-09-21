Catalan separatist supporters step up protests against Madrid

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Thousands of Catalan separatists stepped up protests against the Spanish state on Thursday after a police swoop on regional officials deepened Catalonia’s power struggle with Madrid over a planned independence referendum.

Pro-independence supporters on the streets of Barcelona were exhorted to prepare for a protracted battle against the Spanish government, which wants to stop Catalonia’s regional administration holding the vote on October 1.

Carles Puigdemont, the president of the pro-independence Catalan regional government, joined protesters outside the economy ministry, where a crowd shouted “We are not afraid” and “It does not bite, it’s a ballot box”.

National police on Wednesday arrested a dozen Catalan officials and seized ballot papers prepared for the vote. The Madrid government, backed by the constitutional court, says the Catalan attempt to hold a referendum is illegal and that any officials attempting to organise the poll are liable to be prosecuted.

Jordi Sanchez, president of the Catalan National Assembly, a civic campaign group, told the crowd on Thursday: “We will be here, peacefully but present, until all of the arrested walk free.”

The attempt by Mr Puigdemont’s administration to organise an independence vote is presenting the national government of prime minister Mariano Rajoy with one of the country’s most serious constitutional tests since democracy was restored in the 1970s.

In a sign of the plans being made by the Madrid government, the interior ministry rented dock space for a ferry in the port of Barcelona to provide logistical support for Spanish police, who are set to have a strong presence on the streets of the city over the coming days.

The Rhapsody ferry can hold more than 2,448 people and 716 vehicles, according to its website. El Correo newspaper reported that the government was aiming to amass more than 16,000 police and other security officers in the city to stop the referendum.

Oriol Junqueras, the deputy premier of Catalonia and regional economy minister, said on Thursday that holding a vote would be more difficult after Wednesday’s raid. “The circumstances are different today. Half of the team at the [regional] economy department has been arrested,” he said.

In an interview with regional radio station RAC1, Jordi Turull, the Catalan government spokesperson, said the regional government remained determined to hold the referendum despite Madrid’s pressure.

Barcelona’s superior court said in a statement on Wednesday that Spanish police, acting on a judge’s orders, searched 42 premises, including six regional government offices, officials’ private offices and homes, as well as three companies.

Some 20 people are under investigation for alleged disobedience, abuse of power and embezzlement related to the referendum.

The Spanish constitutional courts have repeatedly ruled that it is illegal for the region to hold a referendum on independence. Article 2 of Spain’s 1978 constitution refers to “the indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation” and “the common and indivisible homeland of all Spaniards”.