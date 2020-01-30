Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Shares in Facebook dropped by more than 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company posted the slowest pace of growth since 2012. Plus scientists race to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, the Federal Reserve leaves its main policy rate unchanged, and Tesla and Microsoft post better than expected quarterly revenues. Then, Claire Bushey reports on Boeing’s first annual loss in more than 20 years.

