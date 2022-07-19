Japanese tech investor SoftBank has put on hold plans for an initial public offering of Arm because of the political turmoil in the UK, a luxury shoe brand popularised by Sex and the City has won a trademark lawsuit after more than two decades, and the FT’s Martin Wolf breaks down what the battle to become the next British prime minister means for the country’s economy.

SoftBank halts work on Arm’s London IPO following political turmoil

Tory leadership election tracker: Four candidates remain in race to be PM

Manolo Blahnik wins 22-year legal fight over China trademark

Twitter Space: Inside SCOTUS’ lurch to the right - and Justice Clarence Thomas.

