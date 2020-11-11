Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are beginning to resemble a new cold war. Could the complex supply chains built up over a generation that produce Apple's iPhone and other electronics soon be untangled? In this episode Kathrin Hille, the FT’s greater China correspondent, and Richard Waters, the FT’s west coast editor, tell the story of how technology supply chains in the US and China became intertwined and the forces that are pulling them apart.





The great uncoupling: one supply chain for China, one for everywhere else

