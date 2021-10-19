Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

A bitcoin-linked ETF is on track to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, marking the first time regular investors will be able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through a big Wall Street bourse; China’s hypersonic missile test stuns the US military and intelligence community; and the FT’s Tokyo bureau chief, Kana Inagaki, spoke to Japan’s minister for economic security about the country’s new semiconductor strategy.





Bitcoin exchange traded funds prepare for US debut

China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile

Japan plans long-term strategy to build semiconductor resilience

