Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Monday, April 3rd, and this is your FT News Briefing.

This week we’ll see a historic moment when a former US president turns himself in to prosecutors.

Peter Spiegel

My suspicion is this case itself will not be the one that really does damage to Trump’s re-election prospects.

Marc Filippino

And Beijing has a tough new foreign policy approach. Plus, Opec is not playing nice with the west. I’m Marc Filippino and here’s the news you need to start your day.

This week, former President Donald Trump will turn himself in to New York prosecutors. They indicted him last week on charges that will be revealed tomorrow. The FT’s US managing editor, Peter Spiegel, describes what’s likely to be a gripping scene.

Peter Spiegel

He’s got to show up in court in lower Manhattan. He’s gonna be arrested, he’s gonna be fingerprinted, there’ll be mug shots. He’s being arraigned, his bail set. I mean, sort of being treated like any other sort of common criminal, you know, almost out of a TV serial. So, you know, we’re going to see the former president of the United States treated like a common criminal.

Marc Filippino

Peter, as we mentioned, details of the charges will be unsealed tomorrow. We know that the case is related to money that he allegedly paid in 2016 to a porn star he allegedly had a relationship with to keep that porn star, Stormy Daniels, quiet. What else do we know at this point about the charges?

Peter Spiegel

Well, look, I mean, a crime has been committed, or at least alleged, by Alvin Bragg, who’s the roughly new district attorney here in Manhattan. But what we understand about the case is that it is sort of hush money payments. And so it’s sort of a campaign finance violation because campaign money was used and it was a misuse of campaign money, $130,000. So it’s not a major case. So you have on the Democratic side, you have OK, there is a law has been broken that no man is above the law. On the other hand, on the Republican side, there’s an argument that, OK, and they made this argument that if this was John Doe who was accused of this kind of crime, it’s unlikely that he would have been charged, certainly not of a felony. There’s misdemeanour campaign finance violations. But the theory, the case that Bragg is likely to use sort of a twist in the law in several ways in terms of credit card crimes that have to be approved and these kinds of things. It’s a very, very weak case, to be honest with you, when you talk to any legal expert.

Marc Filippino

So it sounds like there’s a chance, a good chance maybe, that the charges don’t stick. What happens if that’s the case?

Peter Spiegel

Well, look, I mean, I would say that there are three other cases being built right now. Georgia’s is likely the next one down pike. That is a much more consequential case. That is election tampering and there’s audio tapes. There’s a prosecutor there, also elected Democrat. And almost everyone who has looked at that case said that’s a much stronger case. You know, the incident is much more consequential.

Marc Filippino

All right.

Peter Spiegel

Paying off a mistress to shut up is immoral and maybe illegal, but come on, this is not a case that’s going to, you know, set the country on fire. Trying to pressure the governor and secretary state of Georgia to overturn a proper election, that is the foundations of our democratic system. That’s a serious case. And so I think if the New York case ends up falling apart, I think a lot of people will just shrug and say next and the next ones are the big ones. You know, this is, in the case of Georgia, an attempt to overthrow a rightful election. The federal government, the Justice Department has two cases. One of the Mar-a-Lago documents, the classified document case. And in January 6th, it’s an insurrection. Those are way more consequential cases than a, than I paid off a mistress. So, I mean, I think, that although this sets the precedent and is historic, the serious cases are the ones yet to be brought.

Marc Filippino

Peter Spiegel is the FT’s US managing editor. Thanks, Peter.

Peter Spiegel

Always a pleasure, Marc.

Marc Filippino

Opec+ yesterday made a surprise announcement that they’re cutting oil production. Saudi Arabia and other oil producers in the group say they’ll reduce output by more than 1mn barrels a day. Our US energy editor, Derek Brower, says this is a really big deal for a couple of reasons.

Derek Brower

One is that the global economy doesn’t look terribly healthy to a lot of people, or at least it looks like it could be in peril at some stage. And inflation remains a problem and oil prices are huge contributor to inflation. So the idea that Saudi Arabia would be trying hard to raise oil prices will be pretty annoying to a lot of western governments that have been trying to drive them down and to beat back inflation. That’s one thing. Second is the politics. It shows that the US-Saudi relationship is fraying or frayed. And it also shows that Saudi Arabia remains a pretty critical ally of Russia. Russia was the one who a couple of weeks ago insisted that it was going to keep cutting oil production in retaliation to western countries in their effort to impose a price cap on Russian crude oil exports. And now here you have Saudi Arabia once again sticking with its ally Moscow, in agreeing to cut as well. And that will not sit well with all of the western countries that are trying to remain united and project a position of strength.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s US energy editor, Derek Brower.

China is trying to play a new role on the world stage, a much more assertive role. Just last month, Beijing brokered a surprise detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran. President Xi Jinping visited Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin. And at a recent political gathering in Beijing, President Xi used the words “dare to fight”. That’s a very different approach than the one Beijing’s had since the time of former leader Deng Xiaoping.

Joe Leahy

So in the past, China had this policy of strategic patience to let the US, you know, run its sort of rule-based world order. And for China to pursue a policy of non-interference in other countries’ affairs. But under Xi Jinping it’s steadily become more assertive since around 2017. And this year in particular at the annual meeting of China’s parliament and its top advisory body, Xi unveiled a new guidance, a 24-character guidance in which he had the words “dare to fight”. And this guidance was a play on a 24-character guidance issued by Deng Xiaoping 30 years earlier. But in Deng Xiaoping’s version, he was advising strategic patience, hide and bide. Whereas Xi is now urging cadres to be much more active.

Marc Filippino

So, Joe, why is Xi Jinping encouraging this more activist approach right now?

Joe Leahy

So there’s a number of reasons. China’s economic power has grown. Xi Jinping’s pursued a much more aggressive foreign policy. The military has grown exponentially under Xi Jinping. And at the same time, the US has become more aware of China’s power and has started to pursue controls on tech and other areas to try to curtail China’s technological development. So Xi Jinping feels that the time has come for China to push back on all of that.

Marc Filippino

How are other countries responding to this, especially countries that are strategic competitors to China, like the US and countries in Europe and also its neighbour, Japan? How is Japan reacting to this?

Joe Leahy

This is, of course, creating a lot of friction and you’re seeing a lot of countries rallying together to counter this more assertive foreign policy on the part of China. So that’s why we’ve seen alliances such as Aukus between the UK, Australia and the US. We saw Japan and Korea recently reach a detente in their differences. The Philippines is drawing closer to the US again. Europe is suspicious of China’s close relationship, of course, with Moscow. China’s sought to portray itself as a peacemaker in the Ukraine conflict, and Europe wants it to use its influence in the Ukraine conflict to try to get Russia to withdraw its troops. But the west is deeply suspicious of Russia’s intentions in that conflict. In the Chinese perspective, China’s very suspicious of Nato’s motives in the Ukraine conflict. And China doesn’t want to see a complete defeat of Russia because it sees Russia as a useful partner in its efforts to push back against the US. Again, this comes back to the point that China is convinced and Xi Jinping, I think, is convinced that the US wants to contain what he calls the rejuvenation of the great nation of China.

Marc Filippino

Joe Leahy is the FT’s Beijing bureau chief.

Before we go, some of Russia’s elites aren’t happy about the war in Ukraine. But if they haven’t already left the country, they may have a hard time skipping town. The FT reports that Putin’s regime has become so paranoid about leaks and defections, its security services are confiscating passports of top officials and company executives. And it’s not just foreign travel. Sources tell the FT that executives at a big state company aren’t allowed to drive more than 2 hours from Moscow without official permission.

