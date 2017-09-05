Even before the UK’s vote in June 2016 to leave the EU, some politicians urged that pan-European seats should be introduced for elections to the European Parliament. Now the idea of a pan-European cohort of MEPs has the official support of the French and Italian governments.

It is ironic that an early proponent of such a scheme was a British member of the EU legislature. Andrew Duff, a liberal who is that almost extinct political beast, a British supporter of a federal Europe, drafted a proposal in 2011 for 25 MEPs to be elected by a single constituency formed of the EU’s entire territory.

The French and Italians portray pan-EU electoral lists as a way to promote transnational politics in the EU and to stimulate public support for a more united Europe. However, it is open to question whether European idealism is the only motive behind their initiative.

The UK’s departure from the EU raises important questions about reform of the European Parliament. Britain is due to leave the bloc in March 2019, and elections to the EU assembly are due two months later. At present, 73 of the legislature’s 751 MEPs are British. Should the hole they will leave be filled and, if so, how?

One option is to reduce the legislature’s seats by 73 to 678 MEPs. This would certainly save money. According to the Brussels-based Bruegel think-tank, the annual average cost to the taxpayer of an MEP is €554,881. It is an expensive business shuttling MEPs from Brussels to Strasbourg for the assembly’s monthly plenary sessions.

The snag is that to shrink the number of MEPs in this way would merely exacerbate inequality of national representation in the legislature. In a nutshell, citizens of smaller EU countries such as Latvia and Malta are over-represented at the expense of bigger countries such as France and Italy.

Even worse, from the point of view of big countries, would be to distribute the UK’s 73 seats among the remaining 27 countries, while keeping the upper threshold per nation at its present level of 96 MEPs. In a report published in January, Robert Kalcik and Guntram Wolff of the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels wrote: “This would dramatically increase the inequality of representation.”

These considerations help to explain the French and Italian enthusiasm for pan-European MEPs. Their governments would seek to craft such a reform in a way that boosted their national representation in the EU parliament. Needless to say, it would all be done for the irreproachable purpose of “boosting the institution’s democratic legitimacy”.

For friends as well as critics of the EU, the legitimacy of the European Parliament is indeed a worry. As a result of successive EU treaty changes, the assembly has steadily accumulated more legislative powers. Yet voter turnout in European Parliament elections has fallen every time since direct elections began in 1979. At the 2014 election, turnout was 42.6 per cent.

Moreover, turnout was especially low in smaller countries of central and eastern Europe that were admitted to the EU between 2004 and 2013. If France and Italy were to push through their proposal, gaining seats at the expense of the smaller countries, the growing sense of a two-class Europe might make even more headway in central and eastern Europe.

