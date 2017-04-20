Oman eyes privatising parts of its oil infrastructure

Oman is considering privatising parts of the state-owned energy infrastructure, its oil minister said, as the sultanate looked to diversify the economy and raise money amid the sustained slump in crude prices.

At an industry event in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed al-Rumhy said Oman was studying proposals to sell off some downstream assets, including Salalah Methanol Company and a drilling operation.

Asked why the government would look to sell energy assets, Mr Rumhy said: “How about getting some cash?”

While the sultanate will look to sell assets in smaller companies in sectors such as petrochemicals, there are no plans to sell any upstream assets.

This constitutes a different approach from Saudi Arabia, which is planning the world’s largest initial public offering by floating a stake in Saudi Aramco, the state energy producer.

But Riyadh’s decision to sell a stake in its most valuable asset may have encouraged its neighbour to accelerate its own privatisation and diversification programmes.

Oman, along with Bahrain, are the two members of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) hardest hit by the oil price slump. Faced with a budget deficit of about 17 per cent of gross domestic product over the past two years, Oman has been forced to borrow from local and international markets, including $5bn in bond issuance this year.

Moody’s, the credit agency, has also forecast that Oman’s government debt would rise to 40 per cent of GDP by 2018, up from less than five per cent before the oil shock struck in 2014.

Real GDP growth is expected to remain subdued at 2.1 per cent per year on average through 2020, below the 3.8 per cent average between 2011-2015.

Oman has responded by cutting spending, by as much as 8 per cent of GDP last year, raising taxes and lowering fuel subsidies. It is also investing in diversification programmes as it seeks to boost the non-oil sector.

A sale of energy assets could help revive the sultanate’s flagging — and poorly defined — privatisation programme, and boost moribund local markets.

While officials have said the stake sales would unfold over the coming years, it has yet to begin. The government had previously mooted privatising state assets such as utilities and refineries.

Other partially owned state assets are also planning IPOs this year, including mining companies. In 2014, two utilities companies in which the state pension fund owned a 10 per cent stake launched IPOs on the Muscat exchange.

Declining confidence since the oil price collapse in 2014 has dissuaded companies in the region from launching IPOs. There were only four market flotations in the GCC in 2016, the smallest number since 2010, according to a report by consultants PwC.