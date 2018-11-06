FT Series

My kitchen essentials: I’d be lost without…

Chefs and restaurateurs reveal their most prized culinary aids, from truffle oil to the tawashi brush

My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . my smoker

From fresh turbot to home-made gnocchi, smoking adds a delicate and distinctive flavour

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my tawashi brush’

The Japanese scrubbing tool is ideal for cleaning vegetables and pans

My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . a molinillo

This wooden Mexican whisk dates back to Aztec times — and is the secret to making hot chocolate fit for Moctezuma

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . tasting spoons’

Tim Hayward on how six Naafi spoons represent the point in his life when he completely changed as a cook

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . truffle oil’

Chef Shaun Rankin on the ‘liquid gold’ that can transform the most basic ingredients into a magical meal

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . chopsticks’

They are deeply embedded in Japanese life, not just for cuisine but in rituals of birth, marriage and death, writes Kimiko Barber

More from this Series

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . coconut’

Karan Gokani salutes this multi-talented seed

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . Spanish olive oil’

Chef Nieves Barragán argues it’s impossible to cook without this versatile ingredient

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my fire iron’

‘Cooking on fire is an exciting way to prepare food — but you need the right tool to do it’

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my pestle and mortar’

Magic happens inside the mortar, says Vivek Singh, who’s used his to crush spices for more than one million meals

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my pincers’

‘I am a complete perfectionist, so the pincers become an extension of my hand,’ says the multi-garlanded Anne-Sophie Pic

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without my . . . tandoor’

Chef Santosh Shah on why the flavour from using a clay oven ‘simply can’t be beaten’

My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . salt

It’s a vital part of any kitchen but seasoning with it is not as easy as you might think

My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . my sketchpad

Chef Sat Bains on how this crucial tool helps to visualise dishes, many of which end up on his restaurant menu

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . fire and charcoal’

Chef Hus Vedat argues that fire should be regarded as an ingredient in its own right

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . skyr’

It’s similar to Greek yoghurt, but fat free. I use it in everything from dressings and desserts to sauces and smoothies, writes Aggi Sverisson

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . butter

Hollandaise sauce to whisky sour: Andy Taylor on the versatility of this key ingredient

My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without… olive oil

A slug of this liquid gold makes just about any dish more delicious, writes Sophie Michell

My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . my lemon squeezer

As soon as he saw the Mexican Elbow in action, Henry Harris knew it was just what he needed in the kitchen

My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . a peeler’

In the first of a new series, chef Rowley Leigh explains why this tool, more than any other, is an indispensable item wherever he cooks