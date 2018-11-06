FT Series My kitchen essentials: I’d be lost without… Chefs and restaurateurs reveal their most prized culinary aids, from truffle oil to the tawashi brush My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . my smoker From fresh turbot to home-made gnocchi, smoking adds a delicate and distinctive flavour Tuesday, 6 November, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my tawashi brush’ The Japanese scrubbing tool is ideal for cleaning vegetables and pans Tuesday, 19 June, 2018 My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . a molinillo This wooden Mexican whisk dates back to Aztec times — and is the secret to making hot chocolate fit for Moctezuma Tuesday, 16 October, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . tasting spoons’ Tim Hayward on how six Naafi spoons represent the point in his life when he completely changed as a cook Tuesday, 15 May, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . truffle oil’ Chef Shaun Rankin on the ‘liquid gold’ that can transform the most basic ingredients into a magical meal Tuesday, 17 July, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . chopsticks’ They are deeply embedded in Japanese life, not just for cuisine but in rituals of birth, marriage and death, writes Kimiko Barber Wednesday, 12 September, 2018 More from this Series My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . coconut’ Karan Gokani salutes this multi-talented seed Tuesday, 22 May, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . Spanish olive oil’ Chef Nieves Barragán argues it’s impossible to cook without this versatile ingredient Tuesday, 5 June, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my fire iron’ ‘Cooking on fire is an exciting way to prepare food — but you need the right tool to do it’ Tuesday, 12 June, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my pestle and mortar’ Magic happens inside the mortar, says Vivek Singh, who’s used his to crush spices for more than one million meals Tuesday, 3 July, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . my pincers’ ‘I am a complete perfectionist, so the pincers become an extension of my hand,’ says the multi-garlanded Anne-Sophie Pic Tuesday, 10 July, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without my . . . tandoor’ Chef Santosh Shah on why the flavour from using a clay oven ‘simply can’t be beaten’ Tuesday, 31 July, 2018 My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . salt It’s a vital part of any kitchen but seasoning with it is not as easy as you might think Tuesday, 9 October, 2018 My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . my sketchpad Chef Sat Bains on how this crucial tool helps to visualise dishes, many of which end up on his restaurant menu Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . fire and charcoal’ Chef Hus Vedat argues that fire should be regarded as an ingredient in its own right Wednesday, 29 August, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . skyr’ It’s similar to Greek yoghurt, but fat free. I use it in everything from dressings and desserts to sauces and smoothies, writes Aggi Sverisson Thursday, 20 September, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . butter Hollandaise sauce to whisky sour: Andy Taylor on the versatility of this key ingredient Tuesday, 14 August, 2018 My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without… olive oil A slug of this liquid gold makes just about any dish more delicious, writes Sophie Michell Tuesday, 25 September, 2018 My kitchen essential: I’d be lost without . . . my lemon squeezer As soon as he saw the Mexican Elbow in action, Henry Harris knew it was just what he needed in the kitchen Wednesday, 31 October, 2018 My kitchen essential: ‘I’d be lost without . . . a peeler’ In the first of a new series, chef Rowley Leigh explains why this tool, more than any other, is an indispensable item wherever he cooks Friday, 11 May, 2018