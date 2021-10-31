Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Climate change

COP26: How every country’s emissions and climate pledges compare

  • Can you explain why both per capita and total emissions are useful in understanding countries’ CO2 output?

  • What policy proposals could explain the wide variation in projected emissions under the business as usual and conditional targets for 2030?

  • China produces much for export. Should emissions for these goods be counted towards its total or the country receiving them?

  • To what extent is the UK government’s net zero strategy for 2050 realistic?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

