Hong Kong’s chief executive has vowed to push ahead with an extradition bill that has sparked violence in the territory, UK party leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson says Britain would only leave the EU without a deal as “a last resort” and US President Donald Trump says Poland will build a facility to host 1,000 American troops. Plus, FT capital markets reporter Joe Rennison explains why US homeowners are rushing to refinance their mortgages.