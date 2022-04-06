US and eurozone government debt sold off on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospect of stronger sanctions against Russia and comments from a top policymaker at the Federal Reserve signalling more aggressive action, President Joe Biden announces US, UK and Australia co-operation on hypersonic weapons, and in China’s financial hub, Shanghai, there are signs of growing public anger at the government’s stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures.

