Shanghai lockdown forces bankers to camp in offices
US and eurozone government debt sold off on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospect of stronger sanctions against Russia and comments from a top policymaker at the Federal Reserve signalling more aggressive action, President Joe Biden announces US, UK and Australia co-operation on hypersonic weapons, and in China’s financial hub, Shanghai, there are signs of growing public anger at the government’s stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures.
