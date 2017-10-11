Brussels ducks Catalonia crisis mediation calls

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The European Commission has ducked an appeal by Catalan authorities for mediation in the latest sign of Brussels’ reluctance to intervene in the secession crisis.

The commission said the conflict with Madrid must be resolved in “full respect of the Spanish constitutional order”, knocking back efforts by Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan president, to make the dispute a “European issue”.

Analysts say the consistent line from Brussels reflects legal and political obstacles to its involvement in any battle between an EU member state and a region trying to break away.

“This kind of internal constitutional dispute is always really difficult for the EU,” said Heather Grabbe, director of the Open Society European Policy Institute think-tank. “It’s very hard for it to play a third-party mediation role.”

When Mr Puigdemont stepped back on Tuesday from making a formal declaration of independence and called for more dialogue with Madrid, he spoke of rising hopes for mediation.

But EU law forbids the commission from becoming a mediator unless requested by Madrid, said Nathalie Tocci, director of the Institute of International Affairs think-tank.

“It’s a bit of a false debate,” said Ms Tocci, also an adviser to Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign policy chief. “You hear a lot of people saying: ‘The EU isn’t doing anything’. Well, it can’t do anything in the mediation sense. And what it can do — calling for dialogue and common sense — it has been doing.”

Valdis Dombrovskis, commission vice-president, said on Wednesday that the EU backed “efforts to overcome division and fragmentation, to ensure unity and respect of the Spanish constitution”. The line echoed a commission statement that called for dialogue and expressed confidence in the ability of the government in Madrid to handle the situation.

Joaquin Almunia

European political leaders might play a “discreet” hand encouraging dialogue on Catalonia but could not play a more formal role, argued Joaquín Almunia, a former commission vice-president and former leader of Spain’s Socialist party. The EU has strongly supported talks for the reunification of Cyprus, a union member — but these are facilitated by the UN and also involve Turkey, another sovereign state and not an EU member.

“Spain doesn’t need international mediation,” Mr Almunia said. “It’s an internal conflict in Spain.”

The EU has faced flak on Catalonia from some European politicians for not condemning a Spanish police crackdown with batons and rubber bullets on the day of the referendum. The commission said violence could “never be an instrument in politics” but did not refer directly to the October 1 clampdown, for which the government of Mariano Rajoy, Spain’s prime minister, later apologised.

Analysts say that — apart from the political sensitivities — the EU is constrained from making such criticisms by its lack of rules on how member states should conduct policing.

“At the moment the EU just isn’t set up to deal with that,” said Richard Youngs, a Madrid-based senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. “It doesn’t have the clear objective standards that would allow it to intervene.”

Another problem for the EU highlighted by the Catalonia conflict is the paradox that the union’s existence can encourage the kind of secessionist movements Brussels does not want to inflame.

For nationalists in places such as Scotland and Catalonia, the prospect of EU membership is an important plank of their argument for why they could thrive as small independent states.

Brussels has responded by stressing that an independent Catalonia would have to leave the EU — even if it seceded through a process in line with the Spanish constitution.