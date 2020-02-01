Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK has left the EU, three and a half years after the referendum result. What has been the mood leading up to departure day, will anything actually change and how will Boris Johnson define Britain's future position in the world? Plus we discuss the High Speed 2 railway project and why it has been drastically mismanaged. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Miranda Green, Robert Shrimsley, Jim Pickard and Gill Plimmer​. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack Denton​

