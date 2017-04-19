Brussels starts to freeze Britain out of EU contracts

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The administrative chill is biting even before Britain leaves the EU. An internal memo reveals Brussels is starting systematically to shut out British groups from multibillion-euro contracts and urging companies to decamp to one of the 27 remaining EU members as it prepares for Brexit.

This is after it emerged last week that UK companies face being locked out of lucrative European space contracts. Britain is also fighting to remain the home of two of the EU’s most prestigious agencies covering medicines and banking after the split.

In the news

‘Mother of all protests’ Two students are dead after mass demonstrations in Venezuela. The protesters want early elections to speed up the ousting of Nicolás Maduro’s increasingly repressive government. (FT)

Oil slides toward $50 Crude dropped more than $2 a barrel after data showed an unexpected rise in US petrol stockpiles and US production hit its highest level since mid-2015. (FT)

Turkey arrests The country’s High Electoral Board is to evaluate complaints and appeals for an annulment of Sunday’s referendum, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly win approval for sweeping new powers. Meanwhile, dozens of people were detained in a crackdown on critics of the referendum. (Reuters, NYT)

Emirates cuts back US flights The state-owned Dubai airline is cutting the number of flights to the US. It is a strong sign that new Trump administration security measures, such as a technology ban and a travel ban on Muslim-majority countries are hitting Gulf carriers. (FT)

ExxonMobil seeks waiver The oil company, which was until recently led by Rex Tillerson, new secretary of state, has reportedly applied for a waiver from US sanctions on Russia as it seeks to restart its joint venture with state oil company Rosneft. (WSJ)

Parliament snaps to it Theresa May won overwhelming backing from MPs, who voted 522-13 in favour of her plan to hold a snap election. Labour has drawn up its most leftwing manifesto since Michael Foot (FT)

Facebook wants to read your mind No really, the social site’s new Building 8 “moon shot” unit is working on ways to read your thoughts, hiring 60 research scientists in the last year to establish the project. “It is a silent speech system”, one of the team’s directors said. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Unilever The world’s third-largest consumer group reports earnings, but the real focus will be on the Anglo-Dutch group’s commitments to boosting profitability, selling its margarine division and launching a €5bn share buyback this year, following the aborted takeover bid from Kraft Heinz in February.

China’s space ambitions Beijing will launch its first cargo spacecraft, taking another step towards its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022. (Reuters)

Food for thought

The Bezos bluff Is the gospel of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos based on an illusion? John Gapper thinks so. “Amazon did not roll over the US retail industry with its ethos, but by being in the right place at the right time, and knowing it.”

Facebook cannot plead growing pains for much longer It is not a hidden truth that some violent and self-destructive people crave an audience. “It is a puzzle as to why Mark Zuckerberg and his team ever believed they could prevent dark souls from hijacking Facebook Live, to their embarrassment.” (New Yorker)

At home with Emma Bonino A pivotal figure in Italian politics, Ms Bonino led the successful campaigns to legalise abortion and divorce in the 1970s, putting herself in the crosshairs of the Vatican and conservative politicians in Italy. The FT visits her home overlooking the Eternal City. (FT)

Disney tries to steal back the magic The American company’s theme park dominance went largely unchallenged for a half-century. Then Universal opened the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Now, Disney is attempting to reassert itself as the industry’s leader with the upcoming Avatar and Star Wars attractions. Will it work? (Bloomberg)

Revolutionary language learning Peter Hessler on how Egypt’s revolution shaped the way he learnt Arabic. (New Yorker)

Video of the day

Wanda chief on Hollywood and football Wang Jianlin, chairman of Dalian Wanda and China’s richest man, talks to FT editor Lionel Barber about investing in Hollywood, the huge transfer fees in Chinese football and the future of the company’s shopping malls. (FT)