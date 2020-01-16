Nestlé has pledged to spend up to $2bn to increase the use of recycled plastics in its food packaging, making the biggest public financial commitment among consumer goods giants to tackling the problem of plastic pollution.

The world’s biggest food company by sales said on Thursday that it wanted to cut its use of virgin plastics, which are made using fossil fuels, by one-third by 2025, which builds on earlier commitments to make all of its packaging recyclable or reusable by then.

That falls short of rival Unilever’s goal of halving its reliance on non-recycled plastics by 2025, while also reducing the amount of plastic packaging it produces annually by about 14 per cent. Unilever has not said how much it will spend on its efforts.

But both companies have gone further than many of the 66 consumer goods makers that have made voluntary commitments under a project led by environmental charity the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which aims to create a “circular economy” for plastics in which they never become waste.

Nestlé said three-quarters of the money would cover the extra cost of food-grade recycled plastics, while about $250m would be allocated to a venture capital fund to invest in sustainable packaging start-ups and advanced recycling technologies.

“Making recycled plastics safe for food is an enormous challenge for our industry,” said chief executive Mark Schneider. “That is why in addition to minimising plastics use and collecting waste, we want to close the loop and make more plastics infinitely recyclable.”

The moves are a sign of how looming regulations and consumer concerns about ocean pollution and climate change are prompting makers of food, drink and other consumer staples to change their practices. But experts and industry executives warn that change will be slow and costly, given that companies from different sectors from waste processing to petrochemicals need to work together, and recycling systems remain patchy globally.

The world’s largest consumer groups are still using little recycled plastic in their packaging, and are very far from meeting their own green targets.

Nestlé is one of the laggards; it used only 2 per cent recycled plastic in its 1.7m tonnes of plastic packaging last year. Meanwhile, Unilever is at “less than 1 per cent”, and Mars is not using any recycled material at all. Coca-Cola is the furthest along, but still managed only to use 9 per cent recycled content in the 3m tonnes of plastic packaging it churns out a year.

Sander Defruyt, who heads the Ellen MacArthur plastics project, welcomed Nestlé’s moves. “The financial investment they are making is major, and the virgin plastic reduction they are targeting of roughly 500,000 tonnes a year will keep quite a few barrels of oils in the ground,” he said. “We hope more companies follow.”