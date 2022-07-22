Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns, the European Central Bank raises interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, Russia and Ukraine reach a deal to end a month-long grain blockade, and the FT’s Katie Martin explains why markets might rally when they see signs of a recession in corporate earnings reports.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Italy president calls snap elections after Draghi quits as PM

Deal on table for release of millions of tonnes of grain from Ukraine ports

ECB raises rates for first time in more than a decade

