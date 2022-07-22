ECB raises rates amid Italian turmoil
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns, the European Central Bank raises interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, Russia and Ukraine reach a deal to end a month-long grain blockade, and the FT’s Katie Martin explains why markets might rally when they see signs of a recession in corporate earnings reports.
