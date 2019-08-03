Print this page

We look back at a mixed first full week in the job for Boris Johnson, as he toured Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland against a backdrop of a slump in sterling and Bank of England warnings about economic trouble ahead. In Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, the self-styled "Minister for the Union" was warned he could break up the country if he presses ahead with a no deal Brexit. Opinion polls look good for the new PM, but in the real world the Tories lost the Brecon by-election. Presented by George Parker, with Miranda Green, William Wallace, Mure Dickie and Vincent Boland. Produced by Caroline Grady and Salome Pkhaladze.

