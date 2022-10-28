All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the third most spoken first language in South Africa? What’s the biggest city in Wisconsin? Which edible mushroom has the Latin name Lentinula edodes? Who’s the main female character in George Eliot’s Middlemarch? In the phrase often attributed to Aristotle, “Nature abhors” . . . what? In which play by Peter Shaffer did Daniel Radcliffe make his West End and Broadway debuts — including a scene where he was naked? Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier this year, was the drummer in which band? At the Winter Olympics, the biathlon consists of rifle-shooting — and which other sport? What’s the only film in which Humphrey Bogart played Raymond Chandler’s detective Philip Marlowe? In 1727, who became the first scientist to be buried in Westminster Abbey?

Click here for the answers