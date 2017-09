Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A hawkish Federal Reserve pushed the dollar higher, but investors stopped short of igniting a full-throttle greenback rally. That is because their focus is on the interest rate deliberations of other central banks, Swissquote's Peter Rosenstreich tells Roger Blitz, with the European Central Bank the one being watched most closely

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS