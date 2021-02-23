Rising inflation expectations undercut arguments for tech stocks’ high valuations
The Nasdaq Composite closed 2.5 per cent lower on Monday as rising inflation expectations undercut arguments for tech stocks’ high valuations, Brazilian markets were rattled after president Jair Bolsonaro removed the head of Petrobras, and American rapper Jay-Z signs a big champagne deal with LVMH. Plus, the FT’s clean energy and environment correspondent, Leslie Hook, explains how Big Tech companies became one of the world’s largest supporters of green energy.
