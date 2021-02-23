Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 2.5 per cent lower on Monday as rising inflation expectations undercut arguments for tech stocks’ high valuations, Brazilian markets were rattled after president Jair Bolsonaro removed the head of Petrobras, and American rapper Jay-Z signs a big champagne deal with LVMH. Plus, the FT’s clean energy and environment correspondent, Leslie Hook, explains how Big Tech companies became one of the world’s largest supporters of green energy.





Global stocks fall on nerves over inflation outlook

https://www.ft.com/content/cab2caee-60c9-40cb-a115-099287ab8bf4





Brazilian markets rattled by Bolsonaro’s removal of Petrobras chief

https://www.ft.com/content/68b0c6cf-7d78-4e0e-9025-bfaca7e098e2





LVMH signs champagne deal with rap star Jay-Z

https://www.ft.com/content/840826e8-a70e-4f1d-82a4-1b83895eced5





How tech went big on green energy

https://www.ft.com/content/0c69d4a4-2626-418d-813c-7337b8d5110d?

