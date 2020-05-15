Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story



Beach umbrellas and sunbeds several metres apart, the end of the buffet bar and a place on every island for self-isolators — tourists travelling to the Greek archipelago this summer may find that the traditional package holiday has been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Greek government ban on travel to the islands has meant that some of Europe’s most popular destinations have been deserted for the start of a season that powers much of the country’s economy. Now hoteliers are hoping things will turn round when Greece opens to visitors in early July.

“Last year we suffered from overtourism and were discussing how it could be controlled. Now we have zero tourism, but at least we’re Covid-free. The big question is whether this season can be rescued,” said Antonis Iliopoulos, president of the hoteliers association on Santorini, one of Greece’s most popular islands.

Greece has so far been a rare coronavirus success story. With just over 2,744 confirmed cases and 152 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country’s casualty toll from Covid-19 is dwarfed by that of its southern European peers.

Greece took early, drastic action, going into full lockdown on March 16, 13 days after its first coronavirus case was confirmed. “The prime minister . . . acted very fast and took the right decisions much earlier than other countries,” said Elias Mossialos, a professor in health policy and adviser to the Greek government.

If we don’t get the bookings from abroad — and we’re not seeing them yet — big resorts won’t open

But the country is still at risk of a financial hit, especially as EU officials this week damped hopes of summer holidays as usual on the continent.

Even if the tourist season got fully under way by July, gross domestic product would still fall about 4 per cent this year, according to Yannis Stournaras, Greek central bank governor. If the sector collapsed, GDP could drop by as much as 8 per cent, he said.

With the sector’s indirect contribution to output of more than 20 per cent and employment of one-quarter of the country’s workforce, hoteliers voice urgency about restarting the sector. Greek airports are reopening to international traffic this month, but it is not clear when direct flights to the main tourist islands will resume. Without regular flights from Germany and the UK, the main markets for the islands, Greece could see a 70 per cent drop in arrivals this year, several hoteliers said.

“We’re impatient to get going, we’ve lost three months of business already — that’s almost half the season. But it’s up to the tour operators and the airlines to bring the guests,” said Babis Mourelatos, the owner of a hotel on Kefalonia, an island popular with British tourists as the backdrop of the film Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, based on the best-selling novel.

“One-third of our customers are repeat visitors and didn’t cancel so we’ll be able to keep going this year. But we get calls from prospective guests and we can’t give them a clear answer on flights,” he added.

The government is providing temporary support for hotels to reopen, offering subsidies for social security contributions for their staff and a four-month suspension of loan and tax repayments.

The consultancy Deloitte warned in a report this month that if severe outbreaks of the virus continued through 2020, many Greek hotels would face bankruptcy. On Crete, the biggest Greek island with several large resort hotels, up to 40 per cent of properties might not open this year, said Manolis Tsakalakis, president of a local hoteliers association. Many Cretan resorts were hit hard by the collapse in October of the UK holiday group Thomas Cook, which worked with more than 700 owners on the island.

“If we don’t get the bookings from abroad — and we’re not seeing them yet — big resorts won’t open. There won’t be enough domestic demand to sustain operating costs especially under social distancing rules. These businesses will write off 2020 and look to a recovery in 2021,” he said.

While hotels are due to receive their first guests on July 1, social distancing rules mean occupancy will be capped at 50 per cent.

At least one property on each island is to be set aside to isolate tourists who may be infected with the virus.

“We’ve put the beach umbrellas 10 metres apart after deciding that five metres, as some people recommended, was too close (for safety),” said Andreas Andreadis, co-managing partner of Greece’s largest tourist resort group.

“Buffets aren’t going to be allowed and tables have to be several metres apart so we have to find extra seating areas, preferably in the open. We measured up and found alternatives we think will work,” said Mr Mourelatos on Kefalonia.

At one stage, Plexiglas cubicles were considered for the beach. “Plexiglas is not a solution. First because whoever sat in one would be having a sauna, not cooling off. Second because it would ruin the natural beauty of an island beach,” said Andreas Efthymiou, a hotel consultant.

A Plexiglas construction is set around an umbrella and sunbeds in Santorini © REUTERS

Of the 3m visitors to Santorini last year, about 10 per cent of all tourist arrivals, more than 2m came between July and October, raising hopes that if the coronavirus crisis abates, the sector can still break even this year.

Kyriakoula Tsouni, the owner of an award-winning hotel on Santorini, said that many customers who cancelled their bookings in February had accepted a voucher valid for 18 months rather than a refund. “We have a few bookings for July and thereafter and some guests who cancelled their reservations for May have booked for September,” she said.

Additional reporting by Donato Paolo Mancini in London