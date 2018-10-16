Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Bank of America's struggling M&A franchise, the Royal Bank of Scotland's recovery ten years after it was bailed out by the British government, and Barclays' decision to get into online banking in the US.





Contrubutors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Special guest: Ross McEwan, chief executive of RBS. Producer: Fiona Symon