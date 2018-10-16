Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Bank of America's struggling M&A franchise, the Royal Bank of Scotland's recovery ten years after it was bailed out by the British government, and Barclays' decision to get into online banking in the US.


Contrubutors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Special guest: Ross McEwan, chief executive of RBS. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast