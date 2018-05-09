FT Best of Novels to read now Which are this season’s best books? The King is Always Above the People by Daniel Alarcón — dislocated and atmospheric Short stories in which dark forces shape the destinies of characters in flux Friday, 4 May, 2018 Greeks Bearing Gifts by Philip Kerr — moral ambiguity in the shadow of the Third Reich A hard-boiled detective pursues a killer while employed by some of the worst mass murderers in history — his own Nazi bosses Friday, 4 May, 2018 You Think It, I’ll Say It, by Curtis Sittenfeld — inner selves laid bare A collection of short stories in which our longings and regrets are all too recognisable Friday, 4 May, 2018 All the Beautiful Girls by Elizabeth J Church — loss and glamour A moving and involving story about a Las Vegas showgirl attempting to conquer past demons Friday, 27 April, 2018 The Neighbourhood by Mario Vargas Llosa — payback for poll defeat The villain is an all-too-real figure who wielded terrifying power during the presidency of Alberto Fujimori in Peru Friday, 27 April, 2018 The Overstory by Richard Powers — a Great American eco-novel Humanity’s encroachment on nature is explored in a work that draws on the literary greats Friday, 27 April, 2018 Kudos by Rachel Cusk — tour de force trilogy draws to a close The finale of Cusk’s experiment in ‘auto-fiction’ builds to a sparkling crescendo Friday, 27 April, 2018 Animal Lovers by Rob Palk — deeper and more affirming An entertaining debut encompasses divorce, deferred adulthood and badgers Friday, 20 April, 2018