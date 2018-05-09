FT Best of

Novels to read now

Which are this season’s best books?
The King is Always Above the People by Daniel Alarcón — dislocated and atmospheric

Short stories in which dark forces shape the destinies of characters in flux

Greeks Bearing Gifts by Philip Kerr — moral ambiguity in the shadow of the Third Reich

A hard-boiled detective pursues a killer while employed by some of the worst mass murderers in history — his own Nazi bosses

You Think It, I’ll Say It, by Curtis Sittenfeld — inner selves laid bare

A collection of short stories in which our longings and regrets are all too recognisable

All the Beautiful Girls by Elizabeth J Church — loss and glamour

A moving and involving story about a Las Vegas showgirl attempting to conquer past demons

The Neighbourhood by Mario Vargas Llosa — payback for poll defeat

The villain is an all-too-real figure who wielded terrifying power during the presidency of Alberto Fujimori in Peru

The Overstory by Richard Powers — a Great American eco-novel

Humanity’s encroachment on nature is explored in a work that draws on the literary greats

Kudos by Rachel Cusk — tour de force trilogy draws to a close

The finale of Cusk’s experiment in ‘auto-fiction’ builds to a sparkling crescendo

Animal Lovers by Rob Palk — deeper and more affirming

An entertaining debut encompasses divorce, deferred adulthood and badgers